Ravens-Falcons by the numbers

5 — Completions by Ravens punter Sam Koch on five career NFL passes. He connected with Chris Moore for a 21-yard gain on fourth-and-7 in the second quarter.

19 — NFL career field goals in 19 attempts indoors by the Ravens’ Justin Tucker, who was 4-for-4 Sunday, connecting from 41, 21, 45 and 47 yards.

+ 70 — The Ravens’ second-half scoring differential this season. They outscored the Falcons 16-6 in the final two quarters Sunday.

39:39 — The Ravens’ time of possession, helped by a ground attack that gained 207 yards on 49 carries.

131 — Total yards allowed by the Ravens, including just 34 on the ground.