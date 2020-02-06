Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle announces retirement after decorated career

Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle announced Thursday that he’s retiring after an accomplished 13-year NFL career.
“It’s been REAL,” Weddle, 35, wrote on Twitter. “TEAMMATES, COACHES and others I LOVE y’all. We had a GREAT RUN!!!!!”
Weddle spent last season with the Rams after three years in Baltimore. The Ravens released him in March in a cost-cutting move, and he signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles three days later.
The longtime San Diego Chargers standout was one of the most respected players in the Ravens’ locker room. He was one of the founding members of the team’s "Council,” a group of veterans who grew close and held one another accountable during offseason and regular-season workouts.
Before the Ravens played the Rams last season, Weddle vowed that he would not divulge any secrets about his old team to his new team. “I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that’s not who I am,” Weddle said.
“Will go down as a [sic] NFL great,” Ravens safety and close friend Tony Jefferson tweeted Thursday. “You helped change the game on and off the field , enjoy the family."
Weddle was named to the Pro Bowl six times in his career, including in all three Ravens seasons. He was honored as first-team All-Pro in 2011 and 2014 and second-team All-Pro in 2010, 2012 and 2013 with San Diego.
Over 201 regular-season games, he finished with 1,178 tackles, 99 passes defended, 29 interceptions, 9½ sacks, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns. Off the field, he was known for his signature beard and celebratory ice cream creations.
“He is just the consummate football player, the consummate leader,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in March. “He will go down in history like that. I think he should be in the Hall of Fame.”