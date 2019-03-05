Ravens release six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle

The Ravens have cut veteran safety Eric Weddle, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Weddle, 34, was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three years with the Ravens. He had no interceptions last season and was criticized at times for his diminished open-field athleticism. But he finished as Pro Football Focus’ 10th-rated safety and was considered a leader in the back end of the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

Weddle, who signed a four-year, $26 million contract in March 2016 after nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers, was due $7.5 million next season. The Ravens will save the same amount in salary cap space with his release. Free agency officially begins March 13.

The move was first reported by NFL Network early Tuesday night, hours after the Ravens declined to place the franchise tag on inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. With outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith and defensive end Brent Urban also pending unrestricted free agents, the Ravens could lose at least five significant defensive contributors in the coming weeks.

Weddle’s release appeared increasingly likely with every public comment this offseason. As the Ravens cleaned out their lockers the day after a home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Weddle said he would rather retire than play out the final year on his contract elsewhere.

“It’s either play my last year here [in Baltimore] and that will be it and enjoy it, or this has been it,” he said. “It’s pretty simple. I’m a simple kind of guy.”

Weeks later, at the Pro Bowl, Weddle told the team website that while he still wanted to return, he was “not sure if things are going to get worked out with Baltimore.” He also raised the possibility of playing for another team if general manger Eric DeCosta did not want him back.

“They got to do what's best for them, and I respect that. … [We’ll] see if there's something to be worked out,” he said. “If not, then I've had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So if it does happen, we both move on and then ... we'll see if I'll play somewhere else or hang 'em up.”

At his introductory news conference, DeCosta repeated the “Right player, right price” mantra of his predecessor, Ozzie Newsome, when asked whether the Ravens would bring back Weddle and guard Marshal Yanda. (Coach John Harbaugh has since said that he expects Yanda to return next season.)

DeCosta continued to be vague with his intentions at the NFL scouting combine last week. He said Weddle and cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has a salary cap hit of nearly $16 million next season, remained under contract but cautioned, "We've got to be as responsible as we can with the salary cap, trying to free up as much money as we can to make moves going forward."

