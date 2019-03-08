Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle signs two-year deal with Rams

Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle didn’t take long to find his way back home.

Two days after the Ravens officially released Weddle, the Los Angeles Rams announced they had signed the California native and former San Diego Chargers star. The two-year deal is worth up to $12.5 million, with a base annual salary of $5.25 million, according to NFL Network.

The Ravens will play the Rams in Los Angeles next season, a meeting between the reigning AFC North and NFC West champions. The Rams are the early betting favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl, which Weddle never has reached in his 13-season career.

With pending free agent Lamarcus Joyner headed to free agency after a somewhat disappointing season, the Rams needed a safety. Weddle, 34, was under contract in Baltimore through next season, but the Ravens decided this week to part ways, choosing to save $7.5 million in salary cap space and incurring $1.75 million in dead money.

“He is just the consummate football player, the consummate leader,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. “He will go down in history like that. … Pretty sure he still wants to play. [I] got calls from other coaches asking about him. Couldn’t speak highly enough about him in every single way.”

CAPTION Tight End Nick Boyle signed a three-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) Tight End Nick Boyle signed a three-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh on the team's decision to sign TE Nick Boyle to three-year contract extension. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh on the team's decision to sign TE Nick Boyle to three-year contract extension. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer