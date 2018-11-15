Ravens safety Eric Weddle fined for Week 9 hit vs. Steelers wide receiver

Ravens safety Eric Weddle was fined $26,739 for his hit to the head of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the teams’ Week 9 game.

Smith-Schuster was hit early in the third quarter after making a 23-yard catch over the middle of the field. Weddle was penalized for unnecessary roughness, but both the catch and penalty were negated by an offensive-holding penalty.

The call was explained in the NFL Football Operations' weekly officiating video. NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron said that before Smith-Schuster “has the opportunity to defend himself, he is illegally contacted forcibly in the neck or head area.”

Smith-Schuster left the field after the play to be examined in Pittsburgh's medical tent but was later cleared to return in the Steelers’ 23-16 win.

Weddle joked on Twitter with former NFL safety T.J. Ward that the play was his last big hit, and that he "got fined for it of course." The fine was the NFL's minimum for a hit on a defenseless player.

