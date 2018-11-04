Ravens safety Eric Weddle trims his beard, and nothing is sacred anymore

Eric Weddle’s beard, a legendary tangle of hair whose legend in Baltimore had grown in its 2½ years aboard the Ravens safety’s face, disappeared sometime late last week and is presumed dead.

Weddle’s beard is survived by heavy stubble, which appeared before the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s unclear what caused the beard’s disappearance. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who after two straight losses acknowledged Wednesday that “We’ve all got a little bit of superstition in us, I guess,” shaved off much of his beard earlier in the week.

Reporters last saw Weddle’s beard Wednesday, when he said he planned to dye it white as part of his Santa Claus costume for Halloween. He said before the year that he was not shaving, calling the beard "beautiful."

When the Ravens agreed to a four-year deal with safety Eric Weddle on Monday, Ravens fans were likely excited about the skills he would bring to the team's secondary. But for the less football-inclined, the biggest focus has to be Weddle's epic beard. Unfortunately, he recently trimmed the beard, but should he need inspiration on how to grow it back, these Baltimore athletes can give him plenty of options to consider – or avoid.

Weddle’s latest full beard began to grow in early 2016, a month before he left the San Diego Chargers for Baltimore. The first iteration started at the start of the 2013 season as an homage to his father, Steven, whom Weddle said had “a big, old beard” in his younger days.

Weddle, the spokesman for his beard, could not be reached immediately for comment Sunday.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun sports columnist Mike Preston talks about the importance of the Ravens' getting a win on Sunday against the Steelers. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun sports columnist Mike Preston talks about the importance of the Ravens' getting a win on Sunday against the Steelers. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens newest running back Ty Montgomery talks about the trade from Green Bay to the Ravens. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens newest running back Ty Montgomery talks about the trade from Green Bay to the Ravens. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer