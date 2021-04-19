Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on criticism of wide receiver room: ‘It’s insulting to these guys’

“But, in general, I look at our record and how we win games and how we play football and I’m proud of the team,” he said. “I know coach [John Harbaugh] is proud, I know [director of player personnel] Joe [Hortiz] is proud. So, we’ve got some really good young receivers. It’s insulting to these guys when they hear that we don’t have any receivers. It’s quite insulting. I’m insulted by it, too, to be honest. So, I think we’ve got some guys that want to show everybody what they can do.”