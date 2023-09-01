Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on J.K. Dobbins contract talks, QB situation, cornerback depth and more

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has said on multiple occasions that he wants to finish his career in Baltimore. Whether he is with the team beyond this season, however, remains to be seen.

General manager Eric DeCosta said Friday that he plans to keep discussions about a possible contract extension with Dobbins, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, “in house” during the season.

“We love J.K.,” DeCosta said in his first session with reporters since April’s draft. “When he’s played, he’s been a warrior. He’s played through injuries when he’s been able to. Very talented guy, great attitude. He’s a leader, he’s respected. I’ve got a strong affinity for him personally.

“We’re excited to see what he’s gonna do this year. I know he wants to be here. We want him here.”

Whether that happens beyond the 2022 season is uncertain.

Earlier this summer, Dobbins sent out a series of tweets showing his love for Ravens and a desire to finish his career in Baltimore before adding, “IDK tho sadly.” The 24-year-old also didn’t participate in the team’s voluntary offseason programs or its mandatory three-day minicamp and later talked about the business side of the game being difficult. Then he landed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp in what was essentially a “hold-in” over his contract.

Eventually, Dobbins returned to the practice field Aug. 23. When asked why he didn’t participate in camp until nearly a month into it, though, he equivocated, dancing around the question as if he was looking for a hole to cut through.

“That’s a tough question,” Dobbins said. “I was just being cautious. My teammates need me, so I want to be there for my teammates. That’s all it was. My teammates understood what was going on.”

So, of course, did DeCosta.

The cratering running back market presents one argument for the Ravens and Dobbins potentially parting ways after this season if the sides can’t see eye to eye. And data shows that a running back’s best statistical seasons take place in their first handful of years in the league; Dobbins is entering his fourth season in the NFL.

He’s also had his share of injuries, notably missing all of 2021 after tearing knee ligaments and his hamstring in a preseason game against the Washington Commanders. A 2020 second-round pick, Dobbins has missed 27 of 50 regular-season games because of injuries.

Ravens running back J.K Dobbins returned to practice Aug. 23 after not participating in voluntary offseason programs or its mandatory three-day minicamp. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The flip side of the argument, meanwhile, is that when Dobbins has been healthy he has been one of the league’s best running backs, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and amassing 1,325 rushing yards in 23 career games.

“We value good players,” DeCosta said. “I do it based on how good is the player, not necessarily, ‘Well this position you should give a ton of money to, and this position you can’t give any money to.’ For me, it really does depend on how good the player is.

“I understand the argument about running backs and some other positions. I definitely think there’s some wisdom to who you pay and when you pay those players. On the other hand, we want to try to get as many good players as we can on the team.”

Yet, when it comes to Dobbins, or inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who is also in the final year of his rookie contract after the Ravens declined his fifth-year option, that might prove easier said than done.

If Dobbins has a breakout season, that could make him an attractive candidate on the open market, particularly with the Ravens having already committed $52 million a year to quarterback Lamar Jackson. If injuries continue to be a problem, that could persuade Baltimore to move on.

Queen, meanwhile, did break out last season, recording a career- and team-high 117 tackles. Another season even close to that would likely make him unaffordable given the $100 million, five-year extension the Ravens gave their other starting inside linebacker, Roquan Smith, earlier this year.

Still, DeCosta says he’d like to keep both.

“I think we’ve shown over the last five years we’ve really tried hard to bring back as many of our own players as possible,” he said, “and that will be what we continue to do.”

Operating from position of strength at QB

The Ravens are keeping three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, with Josh Johnson and Tyler Huntley continuing their competition to back up Lamar Jackson. A hamstring injury that kept Huntley out of the final two preseason games was a factor in the decision, but so was a new rule that will allow teams to dress 49 players on game day if the additional player is a third quarterback.

“I think every team is going to attack that differently,” DeCosta said. “I think in our situation, it’s complicated a little bit by the health of our quarterbacks in this training camp. That being the case, we’re trying to keep all of our good players, and you all saw the games. Josh had an excellent preseason, played very, very well in the games. [Huntley] in the one game that he played, played very well. So we think we’re dealing with a position of strength at the quarterback position.”

DeCosta also dismissed a report that the Ravens had showed interest in quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, before he was dealt from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys, calling it “just bad reporting.”

“We’ve got good quarterbacks,” he said. “We weren’t looking to add any quarterbacks at all this training camp.”

Cornerback depth remains a concern

The Ravens signed cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Ronald Darby in July and August respectively, to bolster their depth at the position, a concern that became more pressing when Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury that required surgery and could keep him out for the first few games of the season.

“We’ve certainly thrown out a big net,” DeCosta said. “The health has been somewhat problematic at various times throughout camp at that position. That being said, we do think we have a lot of talented guys back there. We’re interested to see when we finally get everybody out there on the field together what it looks like. … There’s always one position that seems to be an outlier for us depthwise. The good, thing, I would say, is we haven’t suffered any serious injuries, catastrophic injuries.”

DeCosta was also asked why the team cut 2023 fifth-round pick Kyu Kelly, who was subsequently claimed by the Seattle Seahawks. “Well, he didn’t make the team because he didn’t make the team,” he said of the rookie cornerback. “We’re disappointed that he got claimed. Definitely.”

Ravens outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (99) and Jadeveon Clowney (24) work on pass-rushing drills Monday. (Kevin Richardson )

Clowney’s desire to be a Raven was persuasive

DeCosta said the Ravens signed veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to fill a role previously occupied by players such as Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston, not to hedge against worries that 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo isn’t ready to help after a disappointing preseason.

“Clowney is a player we’ve admired for a long time; we’ve scouted him in the past and played against him many times,” DeCosta said. “He wanted to play here, which for me, when we’re talking to players … that resonates with me. We want guys that want to be here, and he wanted to get it done.”

He said he remains eager to see the steps Ojabo and 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh will take this season. “They’re going to all improve at their own pace,” he said. “David’s a guy who obviously missed a lot of football last year [recovering from a torn Achilles tendon]. I think that he’s shown us what he can do in practice. Eventually, when he gets in games, I think he and Odafe both are going to have very, very good seasons for us.”

Beckham has ‘exceeded’ expectations

DeCosta became the latest Ravens official to gush about wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s impact, both on the field and on those around him, since he signed a one-year, $15 million deal in April.

“His body is in very good shape,” DeCosta said. “I think he worked extremely hard this offseason. His attitude is awesome. He’s a leader. He’s a first-in-line guy. He’s a do-the-right-thing guy. He’s just been great.”

He noted that Beckham recently conducted a camp at the Gilman School, where DeCosta’s two sons attend: “It seemed like there were thousands of boys and girls there, and to see that impact in a very short period of time, it’s a powerful thing.”

Season opener

Texans at Ravens

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM