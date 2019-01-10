Eric DeCosta to start as Ravens GM on Friday; Ozzie Newsome will have 'significant' role

Eric DeCosta will take over as Ravens general manager Friday, the team announced Thursday.

DeCosta, 47, has served as assistant general manager since 2012 and worked for the franchise since its first year in 1996. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced after last season that DeCosta would replace Ozzie Newsome, whose contract ended after this past season.

The Ravens said in a release that Newsome will “remain with the Ravens in a significant role.” The 62-year-old was the architect of two Super Bowl-winning teams and has been regarded as a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy general manager. He’s already enshrined as a player.

Decosta began his career in Baltimore over two decades ago as a scouting intern before being promoted to an area scout in 1997, director of college scouting in 2003 and director of player personnel in 2009. After taking over as assistant general manager seven years ago, he declined to take interviews for general-manager positions across the NFL to remain in Baltimore.

