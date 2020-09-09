‘Ghost games,’ hot hands and canned noise: Imagining a Ravens season without fans

Heinz Field isn’t considered the NFL’s most deafening stadium, but it’s loud enough. When he’s attempting a game-winning kick in Pittsburgh, Justin Tucker acknowledged that he can’t just blot out the noise. “It’s loud,” he said Friday. “For that to not be a thing, potentially, moving forward will certainly be unique. It will maybe be uncomfortable, in a sense, because I think we’re so used to going on the road and, when we line up a kick, the volume gets cranked up. It’s just kind of always been like that.”