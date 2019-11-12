The Ravens are signing defensive lineman Justin Ellis, according to an NFL Network report.
Ellis, 28, was placed on injured reserve by the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 31 and released Oct. 8. A former fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, Ellis has started 42 games over five seasons, registering 119 combined tackles and six tackles for loss.
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving the team thin on interior linemen on the defensive front.
Pierce played just three snaps, and the Bengals rushed for a season-high 157 yards, the most rushing yards allowed by the Ravens defense since Week 4. Coach John Harbaugh said Pierce is “day-to-day” and that there is a chance he could play this Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Pierce’s absence forced defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who coach John Harbaugh on Monday said was a “force,” to play a season-high 78.7% of the defensive snaps. Young defensive linemen Chris Wormley and Zach Sieler also saw their playing time increase, and fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard played 12 snaps on defense.
According to another NFL Network report, the Ravens are also releasing cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones and placing rookie defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Jones was a healthy scratch on Sunday after muffing a punt in the team’s 37-20 win over the New England Patriots two weeks ago. The team signed wide receiver/return specialist De’Anthony Thomas two days later and he was the primary return man on Sunday.
Mack surfaced on the team’s injury report on Friday with a knee and hip injury. A fifth-round pick in April’s draft, Mack appeared in just one game this season.
These moves leave the Ravens with an open roster spot, which is likely to be filled by activating rookie cornerback Iman Marshall off injured reserve.