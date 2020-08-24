Ravens’ DeShon Elliott was tapped to replace an accomplished safety last year. Can he break out in 2020?

A forearm injury in the preseason sidelined him for his entire rookie year. He patiently waited to contribute on defense, but was stopped by a knee injury in his sophomore campaign. However, the team’s divorce from Thomas now seemingly pairs Elliott with Clark, who took his opportunity for a larger role and established himself as a starting-caliber NFL safety. The team could rely more upon Anthony Levine Sr. and Jimmy Smith, who has taken snaps at safety in training camp, but every indication is that Elliott is the next man up.