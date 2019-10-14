Second-year safety DeShon Elliott is likely out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, coach John Harbaugh said Monday afternoon, another blow to an already-depleted secondary.
Elliott appeared to be injured on the Cincinnati Bengals’ final drive Sunday when he crashed into cornerback Justin Bethel along the Ravens sideline while attempting to break up a pass.
Elliott missed last season after being placed on injured reserve in August.
He joins cornerback Tavon Young and safety Tony Jefferson, who are both out for the rest of the season with injuries, and cornerback Jimmy Smith, who injured his knee in Week 1 and has not yet returned.