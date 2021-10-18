Coach John Harbaugh calls Mervo football player Elijah Gorham’s death a ‘tragic accident’; no update on Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley | NOTES

Hours after Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown honored teenager Elijah Gorham during pregame introductions Sunday, Anthony Levine Sr. walked over to meet with Gorham’s mother.
It had been a painful week for Shantres Shaw. Her son, a 17-year-old wide receiver for Mervo High School, died last Monday from cardiac arrest, multisystem organ failure, a traumatic brain injury and accidental trauma after being injured in a game against Dunbar on Sept. 18.
There were tributes to Gorham inside M&T Bank Stadium, from the wall wrap bearing his name and number near one end zone to the Ravens jersey that Brown held aloft as he ran onto the field before Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, Levine, who’d gotten to know Mervo’s coaching staff through his work with the Anthony Levine 4Every1 Foundation, presented Shaw a signed Ravens jersey as team president Dick Cass looked on.
“As I learned more about it, I was really proud,” said coach John Harbaugh, who on Monday called Gorham a “spectacular young man.” “It was a pretty emotional thing. ... And then for Anthony and Elijah’s mom to be together on the field like that after the game, I’m really just proud of it. I wasn’t involved in it. I didn’t know a lot about it. I knew what had happened, but I didn’t know what we were doing for the game until after the game.”
Harbaugh called Gorham’s death a “tragic accident.” Gorham’s brother, Donta Allen, told The Baltimore Sun last week that he “loved playing football.”
“It’s a wonderful family,” Harbaugh said. “Our hearts go out to them. And [we’re] just thankful that we were able to do something to honor this young man.”
Extra points
- Harbaugh said the Ravens are nearing a resolution on Ronnie Stanley’s status with the team. The All-Pro left tackle hasn’t practiced since struggling with an ankle injury in a Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Harbaugh also said he had no update on running back Latavius Murray, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.
- Harbaugh said right tackle Patrick Mekari is playing the position “as well as you could expect it to be played.” Mekari, previously an interior lineman over his Ravens career, is “locked in at right tackle,” Harbaugh said. “Couldn’t ask for a better player there right now.”
- Harbaugh was full of praise for the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals, who will head to Baltimore on Sunday in second place in the AFC North. “The whole team is one of the best teams in the National Football League right now,” he said. “There’s no question about it. I mean, just watch them play. ... We’ve got our hands full. And it’s going to be an AFC North division showdown, really. And whoever wins is going to be leading the division, kind of, at the midway point of the season. So we understand that.”
- The Ravens claimed offensive tackle Brandon Knight off waivers. He started nine games at tackle last season for Dallas, which waived him Saturday, and will join the Ravens’ 53-man roster. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Knight was undrafted out of Indiana in 2019 and has experience at both left and right tackle.