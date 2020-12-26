Ravens elevate QB Tyler Huntley, CB Pierre Desir to active roster vs. Giants

The Ravens have elevated quarterback Tyler Huntley and cornerback Pierre Desir from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s pivotal home game against the New York Giants.
Huntley, an undrafted rookie who was called up last week, will back up quarterback Lamar Jackson for the second consecutive game. The former Utah star played his first NFL snaps in the team’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards. He also rushed four times for 18 yards.
Desir has appeared in two games for the Ravens this season, solely contributing on special teams. With cornerback Jimmy Smith ruled out and the status of the injured Marcus Peters uncertain, Desir could once again provide depth behind Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett and Tramon Williams.
The call-up for Desir is his second standard elevation. After Sunday’s game, he will revert to the practice squad without having to clear waivers. Under NFL rules, if the Ravens choose to elevate Desir to the active roster again, he will have to clear waivers before rejoining the team.