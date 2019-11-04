As New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walked through the tunnels of M&T Bank Stadium before Sunday night’s game against the Ravens, he crossed paths with a familiar foe.
But when Brady, 42, saw former Ravens safety Ed Reed, 41, there was nothing but love between the quadragenarians.
“Oh, man!” NBC cameras captured Brady saying during the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast as he approached Reed for a hug. “I got to bring you here.”
Reed, who retired in 2015, was serving as the Ravens’ Legend of the Game. He was back in Baltimore to receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during an on-field halftime ceremony. It was no surprise that Brady saw him coming; he had decided long ago not to ever lose track of the legendary ball hawk.
Ahead of the teams’ meeting in the 2011 AFC championship game, a 23-20 Patriots win, Tom Brady wrote on his wristband: “FIND 20 ON EVERY PLAY.” Reed wore No. 20.
“They know you’re my kryptonite and they’ve got to bring you back,” Brady told Reed on Sunday.
Brady threw for 285 yards and a touchdown in the 37-20 loss, but a fourth-quarter interception cost the Patriots a shot at trimming the Ravens’ lead to single digits. The defender who picked it off was Earl Thomas, just the latest Ravens star at safety.