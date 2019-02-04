Watch Ed Reed crash the party in NFL's star-studded Super Bowl commercial

On Saturday night, Ed Reed was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday night, the former Ravens safety did something perhaps even more noteworthy: He appeared in a Super Bowl commercial that wasn’t objectively bad.

In a two-minute, Peter Berg-directed ad honoring the NFL’s upcoming 100th season, Reed joins league greats past and present, including Jim Brown, Peyton Manning, Barry Sanders, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Odell Beckham Jr., at a gala that goes a little haywire.

The all-time greatest, most-competitive NFL athletes gathered for NFL’s 100th season gala. The all-time greatest, most-competitive NFL athletes gathered for NFL’s 100th season gala. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Reed’s appearance comes about a minute into the spot, which aired just before the start of the halftime show. Wearing a flashy suit jacket, he spots former San Diego Chargers running back Ladainian Tomlinson running wild with a gold football. Then he starts to lurk.

Just as Tomlinson pulls up for his customary ball-flip celebration, Reed tackle-shoves him into a table of champagne. The ball appears to be jarred loose. We can only assume that, in the director’s cut of the ad, Reed runs it back to his hotel room. Or at least tries to lateral it a couple of times.

