Ravens great Ed Reed admired for style and substance on eve of Hall of Fame enshrinement

Ed Reed played football the way a wide-eyed child would imagine it, treating every snap as a chance to do something unforgettable.
Maybe you’re partial to his 107-yard interception return against the Philadelphia Eagles or his reverse-the-field touchdown in a playoff game against the Miami Dolphins or some other dose of magic. Regardless, his verve captured the imagination of fans, coaches and peers in a league often accused of conformity.
“He was my favorite player growing up,” said former Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb, who played four seasons with Reed. “Just the excitement he created, the interceptions — taking them to the house. He didn’t just get interceptions; he took them all the way back for touchdowns. Those were the things I always wanted to do.”
Sometimes, Reed drove coaches crazy by leaving a cornerback out to dry with one of his high-risk improvisations or lateraling the ball into no-man’s land. But he gave no quarter with his daring philosophy, built on endless hours of off-field study.
His style, as much the remarkable substance of his career, helps explain why Reed was an easy choice for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which he’ll officially enter on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
The ceremony, featuring speeches by the former Ravens safety and seven other new Hall of Fame members, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and be broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network.
Those who lined up with Reed in Baltimore remain some of his greatest admirers.
Chris McAlister was a rising star at cornerback when Reed arrived in 2002, and he quickly realized that the rookie from the University of Miami brought a new element to the secondary, even though he was replacing another future Hall of Fame selection in Rod Woodson.
“The guy has a super-unique knack for finding the ball,” McAlister recalled thinking.
“We had just let go of one of the greatest players of all time in Rod Woodson,” said former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who went into the Hall of Fame last year. “So to replace Rod with Ed … Ed had the most amazing skill, just like Rod. So when Ed got there the first day, it was like, ‘Wow, man. I lose Rod Woodson and get a young Ed Reed. This could be freakin’ incredible.’ ”
Lewis and Reed would go on to win back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2003 and 2004, lead nine consecutive top-10 defenses and finish their Ravens careers together with a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.
“Ooh, they in trouble,” Lewis and Reed used to say as they pored over film of the next offense they’d face.
McAlister said Reed could almost see the future.
“There were times when he had watched so much film by the time we got started on Wednesday that he would be able to say, ‘They like to do this. They like to do that.’ He would pass signals to the corners,” the Pro Bowl cornerback said. “It just allowed our defense to play faster and free on the back end.”
Former Ravens coach Brian Billick called Reed the smartest player he ever had. The team’s former defensive coordinator, Rex Ryan, loved Reed enough to bring him to the New York Jets in 2013 and to hire him as an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills.
“He was a football junkie and passionate guy,” Ryan said. “And oh, by the way, he’s the most instinctive and probably best free safety in the history of the game.”
Reed and Troy Polamalu of the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers set the standard at safety for a decade. Debates raged as to which player made a greater impact — Reed with his ability to create a touchdown on any play or Polamalu with his fearsome hits near the line of scrimmage.
Reed made one more Pro Bowl and intercepted twice as many passes, but Polamalu made 22 more tackles for loss. The Steelers star will likely join Reed in the Hall of Fame next year.
Reed’s legacy carries beyond the Ravens who played with him to the starting safeties on the current team.
Tony Jefferson was a running back in his early days, so he didn’t study Reed until later.
“But I just loved what he did with the ball,” Jefferson said. “Anytime I’m around him, I just try to pick his brain a little bit. … If you watch the film, he definitely takes chances that I don’t think I personally would ever do. But that’s how he made his plays. When you think of our position, you think of Ed Reed.”
Earl Thomas met Reed at the ESPY Awards a few years ago, and the All-Pros from successive generations struck up a friendship.
"You just watch him on film, you watch how he moves,” Thomas said. “He and Troy Polamalu are probably two safeties I can kind of emulate, and they’re close to how I play the game. It’s just good just to see how they look at the game, and try to not be them, but just watch and see.”
Reed is the third homegrown Raven to achieve the sport’s highest career recognition, joining 2013 inductee Jonathan Ogden and 2018 inductee Lewis. Three other Hall of Fame members — Woodson, Deion Sanders and Shannon Sharpe — played portions of their careers with the franchise. Former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome made it in for his work as a tight end with the Cleveland Browns.
Reed will be enshrined as part of an eight-member class that includes fellow first-year-eligible candidates Tony Gonzalez, the former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end, and Champ Bailey, the former cornerback for the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos. Ty Law, who played cornerback for the New England Patriots and three other teams, and center Kevin Mawae, who starred for the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, were the other two voted in from a pool of 15 modern-era finalists.
Other selections include seniors committee honoree Johnny Robinson, a former safety for the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as longtime Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.
Much as recent players look up to Reed, he anticipates joining some of the players he grew up watching in the Hall of Fame. He interacted with many of them last year at Lewis’ enshrinement.
“You get to see the older guys — Andre Reed, who I call ‘uncle,’ Ronnie Lott, Lawrence Taylor,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting to hear how they feel about today’s game. There’s a lot of history there, man. I’m looking forward to building relationships and seeing how these guys see things. … I used to go to elderly homes when I was in college and just spend time talking. Ain’t nothing like getting knowledge from an older person.”
