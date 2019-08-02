Ravens great Ed Reed admired for style and substance on eve of Hall of Fame enshrinement

“You get to see the older guys — Andre Reed, who I call ‘uncle,’ Ronnie Lott, Lawrence Taylor,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting to hear how they feel about today’s game. There’s a lot of history there, man. I’m looking forward to building relationships and seeing how these guys see things. … I used to go to elderly homes when I was in college and just spend time talking. Ain’t nothing like getting knowledge from an older person.”