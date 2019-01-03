Former Ravens safety Ed Reed named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed was among the 15 modern-era finalists named Thursday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.

Reed, who was named a semifinalist in November, must receive 80 percent of a positive vote from the Hall of Fame selection committee Feb. 2 to be elected. The Class of 2019 will be announced that night.

Like former Ravens teammates and Hall of Famers Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis, Reed is expected to gain entry in his first year of candidacy. The former first-round pick was a five-time first-team All-Pro selection, nine-time Pro Bowl selection and 2004 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks seventh in league history in interceptions (64) and won a Super Bowl in his final season with the Ravens.

Also named finalists were offensive linemen Steve Hutchinson, Alan Faneca, Kevin Mawae and Tony Boselli, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, safeties John Lynch and Steve Atwater, cornerbacks Ty Law and Champ Bailey, running back Edgerrin James, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, tight end Tony Gonzalez, and coaches Don Coryell and Tom Flores.

The Hall of Fame class will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

