Former Ravens safety Ed Reed named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed was among the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019, it was announced Tuesday.
Reed, cornerback Champ Bailey and tight end Tony Gonzalez are the only first-year players in contention; the 19 other players have been a semifinalist in previous years. The other three semifinalists are coaches.
Reed was among the 102 Modern Era players and coaches nominated in September. Fifteen finalists from the era will be named Jan. 3. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, they must receive 80 percent of a positive vote from the selection committee Feb. 2. The Class of 2019 will be announced that night.
Reed is considered a heavy favorite to join fellow Ravens Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis in Canton, Ohio. A first-round draft pick out of Miami in 2002, Reed led the NFL in interceptions three times and ranks seventh all time in league history in picks (64). He was named first-team All-Pro five times, made the Pro Bowl nine times and won Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2004.
Reed also won a Super Bowl in his 11th and final season with the Ravens.
“It wasn’t about accolades,” Reed told The Baltimore Sun in an interview this summer, “but showing that I was bred and predestined to be one of best football players to come into the league — and, every Sunday, to help my team to win.”
Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James, John Lynch, Zach Thomas and Hines Ward were also named semifinalists, among others.
The semifinalists
Steve Atwater, safety
Champ Bailey, cornerback
Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety
Tony Boselli, tackle
Isaac Bruce, wide receiver
LeRoy Butler, safety
Don Coryell, coach
Alan Faneca, guard
Tom Flores, coach
Tony Gonzalez, tight end
Torry Holt, wide receiver
Steve Hutchinson, guard
Edgerrin James, running back
Jimmy Johnson, coach
Ty Law, cornerback
John Lynch, safety
Clay Matthews, linebacker
Kevin Mawae, center/guard
Karl Mecklenburg, linebacker
Sam Mills, linebacker
Ed Reed, safety
Richard Seymour, defensive lineman
Zach Thomas, linebacker
Hines Ward, wide receiver
Darren Woodson, safety