As Ed Reed prepares for Hall of Fame call, he remembers the relationships that got him there

If you were five days from the ultimate validation of your life’s work, would you feel a flutter of anxiety in your belly, an untamed velocity in your thoughts?

“Not at all, man,” Ed Reed said after he picked up the telephone Monday afternoon. “I’m just enjoying a cigar and doing some chipping in the backyard. I’m not even thinking about it.”

The former Ravens safety is set to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon. He’d become the third homegrown Raven to achieve the sport’s greatest individual honor, following Jonathan Ogden in 2013 and Ray Lewis last year.

Just don’t expect Reed to feel unsettled by this impending verdict on his career. For him, it’s not really about standing beside the greatest practitioners of the game he mastered.

It’s more a chance to feel connected to the people who nurtured him along the way: Ben Parquet, his mentor from middle school on; the Hall family, which took him in for a time in high school; his parents, Karen and Ed Sr., who worked so hard to keep their children fed and happy in a one-bedroom Louisiana apartment. And don’t forget the hundreds of teammates, many of whom you’ve never heard of or don’t remember, who meant so much to Reed from childhood through a dozen NFL seasons.

“This is not an individual award,” he said.

Hall of Fame or no, Reed feels secure with the masterpiece he left on his NFL canvas, the vast majority of which he painted over 11 years in Baltimore.

The black ink on his resume is impressive enough: 64 career interceptions (good for seventh on the NFL’s all-time list), 13 touchdowns (not one scored on offense), nine Pro Bowls in 12 seasons, the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, a Super Bowl XLVII ring.

Or think about it this way: The 2018 Ravens defense, which finished No. 1 in the NFL, went seven straight games in the middle of the season without an interception; Reed, in a seven-game stretch during the 2008 season, intercepted 10 passes himself.

In truth, though, you had to watch to appreciate his artistry — the way No. 20 would appear like an apparition in a spot no quarterback could rationally anticipate, the crazy angles and curves he cut when he had his eye on the end zone, the laterals that revealed a man playing without fear or self-consciousness.

Teammates and opponents still speak with bemused wonder when trying to capture Reed, the player.

“You knew where Ray Lewis was going to be, but you never really had an idea where Reed was going to be,” said former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, Reed’s fellow Louisianan, college roommate and NFL foe.

Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians referred to Reed as “the raptor.” Wayne asked him why.

“Because the raptor can cover so much ground in a little time,” Arians replied. “You’ve got to know exactly where he is, or he’ll come up on you and change the complexion of the game in a heartbeat.”

That sounds just about right.

The man behind the magician was just as interesting. If Reed seemed like an improvisational genius to the fan watching on Sundays, it was because he spent the six other days in game weeks acting as a meticulous craftsman, astute film watcher and willing teacher still held up as the consummate professional by generations of Ravens who followed.

Some days, he pulled his familiar hoodie tight over his scalp and blocked out the world. Others, he treated teammates and reporters to snatches of song or offbeat soliloquies that never seemed to end in the expected place. He might have confounded coaches at times, but teammates admired his willingness to speak up for even the most anonymous man on the roster.

The fates, it seemed, wanted to cast Reed as a sidekick — the Robin to Lewis’ Batman or, in their own parlance, the Eddie Murphy to Lewis’ Richard Pryor. He followed the great linebacker to the University of Miami, then to the Ravens and numerous NFL honors, and finally to the cusp of the Hall of Fame.

Reed would not be relegated, however. Through his fierce independence as an athlete and a man, he carved out his own space as a football original. Perhaps Lewis overshadowed him in the minds of casual fans. But for those paying attention, and especially for those playing and coaching, Reed existed on his own summit.

“The best defensive player to ever play the game,” said Lardarius Webb, who idolized Reed before he joined him in the Ravens’ secondary. “The way he impacted the game, not just getting those turnovers, but the way he was running them back. … I love Ray Lewis, and that’s what everybody’s going to say: ‘What about Ray? What about Terrell Suggs?’ I love them to death, but I’m going to be biased. You couldn’t game-plan for Ed. You couldn’t.”

Reed arrived at Miami two years after Lewis finished his All-America career, just in time for one of the darkest seasons in the history of that proud program. He broke his ankle playing pickup basketball and had to sit out as a redshirt freshman while the Hurricanes stumbled to a 5-6 mark.

That set the stage for a brilliant renaissance, however, which culminated with a 12-0 record and a national championship in 2001, Reed’s senior season. Some observers consider that the most talented college football team ever, and Reed was its big-play defender, intercepting nine passes and scoring two touchdowns.