Report: Ravens’ Earl Thomas held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair, Austin Police say

“I mean, it’s really not anybody’s business,” he said in the video. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers. Stuff like this happens. You try to live the best life you possibly can, but sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We’re back talking. I’m seeing my kids. Just keep us in your prayers.”