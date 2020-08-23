Ravens reportedly parting ways with Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas III

The Ravens are parting ways with Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas III, ESPN reported Sunday.
The decision comes two days after Thomas had an altercation in practice with fellow starting safety Chuck Clark and was told to leave the team facility and not return for practice Saturday.
According to ESPN, the Ravens will either release Thomas for conduct detrimental to the team or trade him. The Dallas Cowboys, who play in Thomas’ hometown state, would reportedly be the leading contender in free agency.
It’s unclear whether the Ravens will be able to recover any of the $10 million in guaranteed base salary owed to Thomas this year. He signed a four-year, $55 million in contract in 2019, then the largest deal for a Ravens defender in franchise history.
Thomas, 31, will leave Baltimore after a standout season in coverage but a checkered year in the locker room. The mercurial star did little to endear himself to fans, teammates or the front office, from confronting defensive tackle Brandon Williams after a Week 3 loss for not playing to not informing Ravens officials about an offseason incident in which his wife allegedly held him at gunpoint.
With Thomas’ departure, the Ravens will likely turn to safety DeShon Elliott to pair with Clark in the team’s talented secondary. The 2018 sixth-round pick is well regarded in the Ravens’ locker room but has appeared in just six games over two injury-hampered seasons.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Sunday afternoon.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
This story will be updated.