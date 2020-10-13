Ravens are touchdown favorites in Philadelphia, potentially ending long Eagles streak

The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the host Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens opened as seven-point favorites, and the line has since grown to 7½. If the betting spread doesn’t shrink much before kickoff, this Eagles team would be the first in over 15 seasons to be at least touchdown underdogs at home. (Historical betting information on Covers.com dates only to 2006.) Philadelphia has been a significant underdog in recent seasons, just not at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Ravens (4-1) and Eagles (1-3-1) both enter Sunday’s game as the second-place team in their respective division, but the similarities end there. After Sunday’s 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens lead the NFL in point differential (plus-73). The Eagles, meanwhile, are minus-32, with a tie against the Bengals and losses to the Washington Football Team, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens have done well as seven-point favorites or better recently, going 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 straight up, according to CBS Sports. In their past four games against AFC teams, the Eagles are 0-4 against the spread.
The all-time series is tied 2-2-1, with the Ravens winning their last meeting, 27-26, in 2016. The Ravens survived a comeback bid by the Eagles after stopping an attempted two-point conversion with four seconds left in Baltimore.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 46½ points.