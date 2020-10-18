How to watch Ravens vs. Eagles: Week 6 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 6 game between the Ravens (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. The open-air stadium will host 7,500 staff, team members, media and fans for the first time this season.
TV: CBS/Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: Sports USA (Josh Appel, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)
Forecast: Mid-60s, partly cloudy
Line: Ravens by 9½ (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Eagles staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game in Philadelphia?
- Ravens place DT Brandon Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list; game vs. Eagles is still on
- ‘It’s been a grind’: One year after release from Eagles, journeyman LB L.J. Fort has found a home with Ravens
- Sam Koch will play a record 230th game as a Raven. He still sees every rep as a chance ‘to prove my worth.’
- Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is punching his way to stardom. ‘Peanut’ Tillman couldn’t be happier.
- The Ravens rely heavily on two receiving targets. Being less predictable ‘will matter in the long run.’
- Ravens vs. Eagles scouting report for Week 6: Who has the edge?