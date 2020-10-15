Ravens vs. Eagles staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game in Philadelphia?

Ravens 28, Eagles 20: The Eagles showed signs of life in a 38-29 loss to the Steelers after a miserable start to the season in which Carson Wentz looked like one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. Wentz threw another two picks against Pittsburgh to give him a league-leading nine, but he also connected with emerging star Travis Fulgham for two touchdowns and entered Monday as Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded quarterback in Week 5. Running back Miles Sanders is a dangerous receiving threat out of the backfield, and the possible return of veteran receivers Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson could reinvigorate Philly’s offense. If the Ravens offense continues to struggle, it could get tight, but the pass rush should be able to harass Wentz, who’s been sacked 19 times already this season behind a banged-up offensive line.