Ravens vs. Eagles staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game in Philadelphia?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s game between the Ravens (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1) at Lincoln Financial Field:
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 28, Eagles 20: The Eagles showed signs of life in a 38-29 loss to the Steelers after a miserable start to the season in which Carson Wentz looked like one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. Wentz threw another two picks against Pittsburgh to give him a league-leading nine, but he also connected with emerging star Travis Fulgham for two touchdowns and entered Monday as Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded quarterback in Week 5. Running back Miles Sanders is a dangerous receiving threat out of the backfield, and the possible return of veteran receivers Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson could reinvigorate Philly’s offense. If the Ravens offense continues to struggle, it could get tight, but the pass rush should be able to harass Wentz, who’s been sacked 19 times already this season behind a banged-up offensive line.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 30, Eagles 18: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has already thrown nine interceptions this season and he’s facing a Ravens defense that has taken the ball away 10 times, second-most in the NFL. If the Ravens can force Wentz into some mistakes early, they should run away with this game easily.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 28, Eagles 17: Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, a Mount Saint Joseph graduate, will come up with some ways to slow the Ravens offense and quarterback Lamar Jackson, even though the Eagles are allowing 355.2 yards a game. But the Eagles offense has been erratic, especially their passing game. Philadelphia will be the latest stop on the Ravens “Revenge Tour” of sorry opponents, setting up a Week 7 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will make just enough mistakes to give the Ravens a third straight victory.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 23, Eagles 13: The Eagles have an error-prone quarterback, a leaky offensive line and a depleted receiving corps. The Ravens couldn’t ask for anything more on defense. Philadelphia’s talented front four could fluster Lamar Jackson, but count on the MVP to deliver a bounce-back performance, fans or no fans.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 34, Eagles 23: Another week, another matchup in which the Ravens hold advantages all over the field. These aren’t the Eagles who won the Super Bowl three years ago. Quarterback Carson Wentz is making too many mistakes behind an injury-riddled offensive line, and the Ravens will attack him with their confusing array of blitzes and coverage schemes. Lamar Jackson won’t have an easy day against a tough Philadelphia pass rush but won’t need to be spectacular.