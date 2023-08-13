Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) tries to get past Eagle defenders in the 2nd quarter during the Baltimore Ravens preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson )

The longest preseason winning streak in NFL history lives on.

The Ravens extended their stretch to 24 in a row Saturday night, defeating the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, 20-19, at M&T Bank Stadium.

Josh Johnson was a member of the Ravens when the streak began in 2016, and he was the starting quarterback Saturday night. But it was the play of the other backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, who sparked the Ravens’ uneven offense, while the defense made a clutch interception on a 2-point conversion attempt to seal the win.

Here’s a look at who stood out and who didn’t.

Up

Tyler Huntley

The incumbent No. 2 quarterback looked like he’s not ready to cede the job, and it didn’t take him long to make his mark.

Huntley got the nod to start the second half and immediately led the Ravens 75 yards on 13 plays in 6 minutes, capping the drive with a 10-yard back shoulder throw to Tylan Wallace, who made a nice grab against Mekhi Garner. In that one drive, Huntley threw for more yards (51) than Johnson totaled the entire first half (45).

Huntley finished the game 8 of 11 for 88 yards with one touchdown, though he did go back to the locker room with a team doctor in the fourth quarter. Before that, he seemed to be pleading his case to the head athletic trainer to stay in the game. Anthony Brown came in to replace him.

Zay Flowers

Coach John Harbaugh hinted that Flowers could play Saturday, and he did, albeit briefly in the first half.

The rookie wide receiver out of Boston College got flagged for a false start on his first play from scrimmage and didn’t have a catch, but the 22nd overall pick still made a significant impact. Specifically, he drew a holding penalty and an illegal hands to the face call that helped move the Ravens down the field on their only touchdown drive of the first half.

Flowers also hauled in a ball from Johnson that he caught behind the line of scrimmage and gained just a yard on the play, but he made a nice juke move in the process, living up to his “Joystick” nickname.

Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers makes a move to avoid Eagles defenders in the first quarter. (Kevin Richardson )

Keaton Mitchell

The undrafted rookie free agent out of East Carolina might seem like a longshot to make the team with four running backs ahead of him on the depth chart, but Mitchell played well on special teams, with three kick returns for 73 yards.

That included one in which Mitchell corralled a bouncing ball at the 3-yard line and returned it 26 yards. He also hauled in one catch for 9 yards.

Justin Tucker

If there’s one part of the team the Ravens don’t have to worry about, it’s the kicking game.

Tucker made two field goals, including a 60-yarder as time expired in the first half. The other was a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter. For good measure, he also made a 70-yarder during warmups.

It seems unlikely that Tucker will kick the entirety of the preseason, nor should he need to as he already looks to be in midseason form.

Justice Hill and Gus Edwards

The Ravens’ lead running back J.K. Dobbins remains on the physically unable to perform list, but he might not be there much longer given the play of Hill and to a lesser extent Edwards.

Hill rushed for 48 yards on just three carries, including the Ravens’ most explosive running play of the night, a 37-yard burst down the sideline. Hill started left then cut back right, bouncing the play outside before being forced out of bounds by Eagles safety Kelee Ringo.

Edwards, meanwhile, had 21 yards on four carries, including a nice 10-yard run.

Down

The offense

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said earlier this month that the Ravens’ offense had a long way to go, and it looked like it Saturday, particularly in the first half.

On Baltimore’s first four possessions, the offense went three-and-out in three of them.

With most of the starters sitting — Flowers was the only one in — it was to be expected that the offense would struggle somewhat. But there was little in the way of rhythm between Johnson, his receivers and the rest of the lineup.

Baltimore’s only touchdown of the half came in the second quarter on a seven-play, 64-yard drive that was aided by Hill’s 37-yard burst and holding and illegal use of the hands penalties, both of which came on coverage on Flowers. Johnson did have a nice back-shoulder throw to Duvernay from 7 yards out for the score, but he was hardly sharp.

Ben Cleveland

The 2021 third-round draft pick’s struggles continued Saturday.

Having already been moved from left guard to right guard, Cleveland didn’t fare much better there, either. Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter — the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft — easily blew past Cleveland on the inside and flushed Johnson out of the pocket, forcing the quarterback to throw the ball away.

Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson (17) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Duvernay during the second quarter of Saturday night's preseason opener. (Kevin Richardson )

Josh Johnson

If the backup quarterback job was a “neck and neck” competition going into Saturday’s game, as quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said earlier in the week, Johnson did nothing to separate himself other than perhaps going backwards in the race.

He did finish 8-of-12 with a touchdown and no interceptions, but threw for just 45 yards.

There was little rhythm to Johnson’s play and the offense, as noted, struggled because of it. Even when he had a free play because of an offsides against the Eagles, he badly threw behind Wallace.

James Proche II

The wide receiver, who is fighting for a roster spot, was stripped by Ringo on a punt return and the Eagles recovered the fumble at the Ravens’ 14-yard line. Proche also finished with just one catch for a 1-yard loss.