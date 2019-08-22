For these Ravens, injuries can be an opportunity in preseason game vs. Eagles

On Saturday, the Ravens returned to practice after their win over the Packers missing reserves Randin Crecelius and Greg Senat and starter Marshal Yanda, who’s expected to be ready for Week 1. On Tuesday, the Ravens finished practice in Philadelphia with those three still out and another two likely starters sidelined. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley had his left ankle wrapped, and Jermaine Eluemunor was not present after being carted off the field Monday with an undisclosed injury.