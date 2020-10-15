Ravens DE Derek Wolfe misses practice with neck injury/concussion; several contributors return

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe missed practice Thursday with a neck injury and concussion, according to the team’s injury report.
Meanwhile, a handful of contributors returned to practice before Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), cornerback Marcus Peters (thigh) and defensive back Jimmy Smith (knee) were limited in Thursday’s session after missing Wednesday’s, while defensive end Calais Campbell returned after a day off. Right guard Trye Phillips (shoulder) was limited for the second straight day.
Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. missed his second straight practice with an abdomen injury, which he’s played through for several weeks. The Ravens lost another special teams contributor, second-year inside linebacker Otaro Alaka, to a torn ACL in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and running back Mark Ingram II missed practice for noninjury reasons.
Eagles safety Marcus Epps (rib), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and linebacker Duke Riley (rib) did not practice for the second straight day, while offensive lineman Matt Pryor (illness) sat out for the first time this week.
Wide receivers Alshon Jeffrey (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and tight end Richard Rodgers (neck) were limited for the second straight practice. Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) was limited after missing Wednesday’s practice.
Linebacker Shaun Bradley (illness), offensive linemen Jamon Brown (illness), defensive tackles Fletcher Cox (not injury related) and Hassan Ridgeway (illness) and safety K’Von Wallace (neck) practiced fully after sitting out Wednesday, while center Jason Kelce (hip) was a full participant for the second straight day.