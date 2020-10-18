Instant analysis: Ravens avoid late collapse, hang on to beat Eagles, 30-28, to move to 5-1 entering bye week

Childs Walker, reporter: This is the third straight week the Ravens controlled a game most of the way and left the field wishing they’d played better. In this case, they let the Eagles all the way back in until Matthew Judon and L.J. Fort made a clutch stop on the 2-point attempt that could have tied it. Their defense performed well, helping set up a short-field touchdown drive with a forced fumble and consistently pressuring Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. That said, the Ravens benefited from a few drops by Philadelphia receivers and gave up more long gains than they would have liked. On offense, the Ravens again struggled to string together drives. They ran the ball consistently, and Lamar Jackson spread his throws democratically, but nine penalties on Ravens blockers undermined any hope for consistency. They gained just 62 yards and held the ball for less than six minutes combined on their first three fourth-quarter drives, giving the Eagles ample room to rally. The Ravens did reestablish Jackson (nine carries for 108 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown) as a running threat. That’s still their greatest offensive weapon in a pinch.