Finally on field, Marquise Brown shows potential in Ravens’ weather-shortened 26-15 preseason win vs. Eagles

But Brown was healthy enough to suit up Thursday. Just in case he hadn’t heard it already, Jackson told him: “Be safe.” Of course, Brown had to wait just a bit longer — for the defense to get off the field. And when the offense took over in Eagles territory after sacking quarterback Cody Kessler on fourth down ― Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz sat out the game, the latest starter the Ravens have avoided facing ― offensive coordinator Greg Roman did not hesitate.