Dueling Ravens mock drafts: Two divergent views on how to spend nine picks and build a champion

Davis-Gaither is not Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, but they’re more alike than different, the only linebackers in this class who recorded 100-plus tackles, two-plus sacks and five-plus passes defensed in 2019. As with Simmons, a likely top-10 pick, the question with Davis-Gaither is, where do you line him up? He’s good in space but a liability against the kind of mammoth linemen he didn’t often see in the Sun Belt Conference. If the Ravens think he fills a need, Martindale would rather have someone with his versatility than not.