Instant analysis of Ravens drafting Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson in third round

Here’s what The Baltimore Sun staff had to say immediately after the Ravens drafted Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Childs Walker, reporter: Trenton Simpson is an excellent value pick for the Ravens, carrying a borderline first-round grade from some analysts. His production at Clemson did not always match his physical ability, but 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebackers who run the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds aren’t easy to find. Simpson, who played both inside and outside in college, was the best prospect available on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s board. This pick will raise questions about Patrick Queen’s future in Baltimore, with the Ravens’ deadline to pick up Queen’s fifth-year option coming up Monday. But Eric DeCosta followed his credo of best player available.

Mike Preston, columnist: Trenton Simpson appears to be a solid all-around linebacker who can cover receivers one-on-one, and he pursues well. The Ravens can also use him as a pass rusher off the edge if needed, but the Ravens already have depth both inside and outside. Simpson will have to play well to earn playing time as a rookie. He played for Clemson’s defense, which means he was coached well and is fundamentally sound. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the scouting combine.

C.J. Doon, editor: What a fascinating pick. The assumption was the Ravens were going to pick a cornerback here no matter what, and some good ones fell into their lap. Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Utah’s Clark Phillips III and South Carolina’s Darius Rush — potential second-round picks ranked in the top 80 in the industry consensus big board — all would have been a good fit and addressed the Ravens’ biggest area of need. Instead, they opt for the versatile Simpson, who can rush the passer as an outside linebacker and defend the slot as a big nickel. It immediately raises questions about Patrick Queen’s future on this team, but Simpson’s versatility means he doesn’t necessarily need to take Queen’s spot anytime soon.

Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens might have just answered if they plan to pick up Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option with the selection of Clemson’s Trenton Simpson in the third round. If you spend enough time looking at mock drafts, this feels like good value — but it’s not a cornerback. It’s safe to say general manager Eric DeCosta feels better about the cornerbacks on the roster than anyone else, but it feels like a giant hole on an otherwise potentially dominant unit. Simpson, a third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick, was highly rated coming out of high school and projected to be an early second-round pick by many. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. That’s, uh, fast.