2018: Traded 2018 first-round pick (#16-LB Tremaine Edmunds) and 2018 fifth-round pick (#154-CB Siran Neal) to Bills for 2018 first-round pick (#22-LB Rashaan Evans) and 2018 third-round pick (#65-OT Brandon Parker) ... Traded 2018 first-round pick (#22-LB Rashaan Evans) and 2018 sixth-round pick (#215-C Bradley Bozeman) to Titans for 2018 first-round pick (#25-TE Hayden Hurst) and 2018 fourth-round pick (#125-CB Avonte Maddox) (Kenneth K. Lam)