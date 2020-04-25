As NFL draft nears end, Ravens could get help at important positions from these five prospects

Yes, the Ravens already have maybe the NFL’s best blocking tight end in Nick Boyle. But he is not an every-down tight end; not even Andrews is. With the Ravens’ trade of Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons last month, the team needs some depth there. And if the offensive line takes even a half-step back in 2020 with the loss of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda, having another reliable run-blocking tight end helps.