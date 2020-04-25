As NFL draft nears end, Ravens could get help at important positions from these five prospects

Not long after the NFL draft’s second night was officially over, the Ravens front office was already eyeing the pending class of undrafted free agents — and its haul of picks in next year’s draft.
In a conference call early Saturday morning with Baltimore reporters, Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz pointed to this year’s deep draft class, and the fact that some prospects might slip through the cracks. “We’ll have a good stack of guys lined up when the last pick goes off in the seventh” round, he said.
Eric DeCosta was thinking even further ahead. The Ravens general manager said the 2021 draft class “looks pretty good.” He was hopeful the team could swing a trade that would “get some picks into next year,” something they’ve tried to do “for years.”
But after a patient Day 1 and a busy Day 2, the Ravens must first finish their business Saturday. They have three picks (Nos. 143, 170 and 225) spread over the draft’s final four rounds and minor holes across the roster.
Here’s a potential target at five positions of need or importance for the Ravens: wide receiver, tight end, interior offensive line, edge rusher and defensive back.
Wide receiver: Central Florida’s Gabriel Davis
Projection: Round 4
The Ravens may have a problem: Some of their best and most promising receivers are most effective in the slot. Mark Andrews was the NFL’s top tight end target when he lined up in the slot. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown scored all but one of his touchdowns last season from the slot. And third-round pick Devin Duvernay played almost exclusively at Texas in the slot.
There’s hope yet for the development of 2019 third-round pick Miles Boykin and 2018 fourth-round pick Jaleel Scott as outside receivers, but the Ravens may need to keep investing there. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Davis combined for over 2,000 receiving yards as a sophomore and junior, and he turned 21 only weeks ago.
Davis might not know how to run every route in the playbook (or at least wasn’t asked to at Central Florida), but he does know how to track the ball and come down with it. He has decent speed (4.54-second 40-yard dash) and can win in close quarters at the line of scrimmage, too.
Tight end: LSU’s Thaddeus Moss
Projection: Round 5
Read the scouting reports for the top tight ends remaining, and one common denominator emerges: Not a lot of teams would trust them to handle in-line blocking duties as a rookie. And it was blocking that helped Moss win the Tigers’ starting job last season.
Yes, the Ravens already have maybe the NFL’s best blocking tight end in Nick Boyle. But he is not an every-down tight end; not even Andrews is. With the Ravens’ trade of Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons last month, the team needs some depth there. And if the offensive line takes even a half-step back in 2020 with the loss of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda, having another reliable run-blocking tight end helps.
The 6-2, 250-pound Moss does not run or jump like his famous father, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. According to Pro Football Focus, more than half of his 570 receiving yards last season were earned on underneath throws or after finding a seam in a zone. But he’s a good enough athlete to keep defenses honest, and he has great enough hands to make a couple of highlight reels.
Interior offensive line: Fresno State’s Netane Muti
Projection: Round 5
No team suffered a bigger loss at guard this offseason than the Ravens with Yanda’s retirement. This late in the draft, why not invest a pick in a high-risk, high-reward player like Muti?
Well, because some teams — maybe the Ravens — will consider the risk to far outweigh the reward. Muti missed the 2016 season with an Achilles tendon injury, played just two games in 2018 before suffering another Achilles injury, then played just three games last season before a Lisfranc (foot) injury ended his college career.
The coronavirus pandemic has limited teams’ ability to investigate injuries, but Ravens front-office officials trust their college sources. If there’s reason to believe Muti’s medical history is fluky, just bad luck, his tape will earn converts in Baltimore. As a run blocker, he steamrolled Mountain West Conference defenders and more than held his own against top-25 opponents. He also allowed just 14 pressures on 697 career pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF.
Edge rusher: Utah’s Bradlee Anae
Projection: Round 4
The Ravens didn’t have a lot of great options at inside linebacker for the 2020 season, so they went ahead and drafted Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. They might not have a lot of great options at outside linebacker in 2021, so now might be a good time to start thinking ahead.
Matthew Judon hasn’t signed the franchise tag or agreed to a long-term extension. Tyus Bowser is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Jihad Ward, only a part-time edge rusher, is on a one-year deal. Jaylon Ferguson is still coming along after an uneven rookie season. After passing on some Day 2 edge rushers Friday, the Ravens could find another one in Anae if they pounce quickly Saturday.
Ignore his subpar 40-yard dash (4.93 seconds). The 6-3, 257-pound Anae has a good first step, active hands and a deep pass-rush toolbox. He racked up 28 sacks over his final three seasons for the Utes, including 13 as a senior, and had a sack or pressure on half of his pass-rush snaps at the Senior Bowl, according to PFF. If the Ravens believe he can be a competent run defender and don’t need him to drop into coverage often, he’d be a quality addition.
Defensive back: Louisiana Tech’s L’Jarius Sneed
Projection: Round 6
The Ravens entered the draft with maybe the NFL’s most complete and deepest secondary. They’ve also taken at least one cornerback or safety in nine straight drafts. It would not hurt to ignore defensive backs Saturday, but it also should surprise if they took one.
The 6-0, 192-pound Sneed has early-round athleticism (4.37-second 40-yard dash and 41-inch vertical jump). He also has a playmaking track record, with three pick-sixes over four years for the Bulldogs. The question is where he fits best at the next level, cornerback or safety?
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Sneed spent his first three seasons as an outside cornerback before moving to safety last year, where he split time mainly between a deep-safety role and the slot. He gave up 30 yards or more in just two of his 13 games and allowed a 45.2 passer rating on his targets in coverage, according to PFF. But despite his speed, he’s not considered an especially fluid athlete in space.