xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
2020 NFL draft: Everything you need to know before the Ravens are on the clock

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 23, 2020 7:00 AM
The Baltimore Sun's Ravens draft coverage team discuss their predictions for the early rounds and the positions the Ravens need to fill in the draft.

The NFL draft begins Thursday night, with the Ravens’ first pick coming at No. 28 overall. Here’s everything you need to know before tuning in.

What time is the draft?

The first round begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Friday’s TV coverage will start at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s will begin at 12 p.m. The draft will be held virtually for the first time, with teams making selections online, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How can I watch it?

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the draft. It will also be livestreamed at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com. Sirius XM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio will carry the radio broadcasts.

How many picks do the Ravens have?

The Ravens have nine total picks, including five in the first three rounds.

No. 28 overall (first round)

No. 55 (second round, from New England through Atlanta)

No. 60 (second round)

No. 92 (third round)

No. 106 (third round, compensatory)

No. 129 (fourth round, from New England Patriots)

No. 143 (fourth round, compensatory)

No. 170 (fifth round, from Minnesota Vikings)

No. 225 (seventh round, from New York Jets)

Who are some of the top players?

Glad you asked. The Baltimore Sun put together its list of the top 65 prospects based on potential, production and positional value.

What’s the first-round order?

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Predraft coverage

Before the team is on the clock, check out The Baltimore Sun’s coverage, including position previews at areas of need, mock drafts, a look back at the team’s best and worst picks and more.

The 25 worst draft picks in Ravens history

Kyle Boller, Dan Cody and a parade of wide receivers are among the team’s worst selections through the years.

The 25 best draft picks in Ravens history

From first-round triumphs (Ray Lewis) to hidden gems (Marshal Yanda), the Ravens have had some big success stories.

Dueling Ravens mock draft

Two divergent views on how to spend nine picks and build a champion.

NFL mock draft (Version 8.0)

In The Baltimore Sun’s final first-round projections, eight trades shake things up in first round — for the Ravens, too.

Seven-round Ravens mock draft (Version 1.0)

The defense adds a champion linebacker early and a Terps standout late.

Finding value

As the Ravens seek stars in the draft, they could find value (and maybe future starters) with these six prospects.

Do running backs matter?

Ravens’ draft could be litmus test for value of position.

Ravens mock draft roundup

Which players are projected to land in Baltimore in the first round?

Ravens draft preview: Edge rusher

Two very different players emerge as potential first-round targets.

Ravens draft preview: Wide receiver

At wide receiver, a deep and diverse class can offer something for everybody.

Ravens draft preview: Linebacker

Patrick Queen, Kenneth Murray or someone else?

Ravens draft preview: Offensive line

Who will replace retiring All-Pro Marshal Yanda at guard?

Ravens draft preview: Defensive line

An overhauled defensive line still needs young talent. There’s good help available.

Ravens draft preview: Wild cards

Which players outside the team’s positions of need might be a fit?

