2020 NFL draft: Everything you need to know before the Ravens are on the clock

The NFL draft begins Thursday night, with the Ravens’ first pick coming at No. 28 overall. Here’s everything you need to know before tuning in.
What time is the draft?
The first round begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Friday’s TV coverage will start at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s will begin at 12 p.m. The draft will be held virtually for the first time, with teams making selections online, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
How can I watch it?
ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the draft. It will also be livestreamed at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com. Sirius XM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio will carry the radio broadcasts.
How many picks do the Ravens have?
The Ravens have nine total picks, including five in the first three rounds.
No. 28 overall (first round)
No. 55 (second round, from New England through Atlanta)
No. 60 (second round)
No. 92 (third round)
No. 106 (third round, compensatory)
No. 129 (fourth round, from New England Patriots)
No. 143 (fourth round, compensatory)
No. 170 (fifth round, from Minnesota Vikings)
No. 225 (seventh round, from New York Jets)
Who are some of the top players?
Glad you asked. The Baltimore Sun put together its list of the top 65 prospects based on potential, production and positional value.
What’s the first-round order?
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions
4. New York Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills)
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Predraft coverage
Before the team is on the clock, check out The Baltimore Sun’s coverage, including position previews at areas of need, mock drafts, a look back at the team’s best and worst picks and more.
Kyle Boller, Dan Cody and a parade of wide receivers are among the team’s worst selections through the years.
From first-round triumphs (Ray Lewis) to hidden gems (Marshal Yanda), the Ravens have had some big success stories.
Two divergent views on how to spend nine picks and build a champion.
In The Baltimore Sun’s final first-round projections, eight trades shake things up in first round — for the Ravens, too.
The defense adds a champion linebacker early and a Terps standout late.
As the Ravens seek stars in the draft, they could find value (and maybe future starters) with these six prospects.
Ravens’ draft could be litmus test for value of position.
Which players are projected to land in Baltimore in the first round?
Two very different players emerge as potential first-round targets.
At wide receiver, a deep and diverse class can offer something for everybody.
Patrick Queen, Kenneth Murray or someone else?
Who will replace retiring All-Pro Marshal Yanda at guard?
An overhauled defensive line still needs young talent. There’s good help available.
