Ravens draft preview: Could defensive lineman Christian Barmore be the best player available at No. 27?

“We’ll always look at the defensive line as being very important, especially in our defense and our scheme. Stopping the run is always a priority for us,” DeCosta said. “We were very happy last year with the additions of the guys we brought in across the board — the veteran players we brought in [and] the younger players. … We have some players that have one-year deals or two-year deals, [and] we have some younger players. So, we’ll just continue to assess the strength of the draft. Quite honestly, if the best guy available at the time is a defensive lineman, then we’ll pick him. And if he’s not, we’ll pick somebody else.”