Ravens draft preview: In deep cornerback class, there’s talent across the board

The calendar has officially flipped to April, which can only mean one thing: It’s time to get ready for the NFL draft.

The first round begins April 27 in Kansas City, but until then, the Ravens have plenty to figure out. Most notably, their contract stalemate with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has requested a trade while under the $32.4 million nonexclusive franchise tag. If he gets his wish, the Ravens’ draft could look a lot different.

Baltimore owns five picks: Nos. 22 (first round), 86 (third round), 124 (fourth round), 157 (fifth round) and 199 (sixth round). A blockbuster deal for Jackson would significantly increase the size of that haul, but the Ravens are guaranteed at least one additional first-rounder this year if Jackson signs an offer with another team before the draft and Baltimore declines to match it.

As we get closer to the draft, The Baltimore Sun will examine which players at each position of need (quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, defensive line, edge rusher and offensive line) could be available in the early, middle and late rounds when the Ravens are on the clock.

With starter Marcus Peters still a free agent and last year’s rookies struggling to find their form, cornerback is at the top of the list. Luckily for Baltimore, this class of prospects is heralded as one of the deepest in the draft.

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is one of the fastest players in the entire draft, running the 40-yard dash in a blistering 4.36 seconds. (John Bazemore/AP)

Early: Georgia’s Kelee Ringo

After his pick-six to clinch the 2021 national championship, Ringo was expected to be a top-10 pick when he entered the draft. However, a somewhat disappointing redshirt sophomore season, in which he allowed 13 catches of 15-plus yards, according to Pro Football Focus, caused him to slip down the media consensus draft board.

His fall could be the Ravens’ gain. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Ringo is one of the fastest players in the entire draft, running the 40-yard dash in a blistering 4.36 seconds. According to PFF, he had an approximate speed of 23.5 mph during one of his predraft workouts, faster than any ball carrier in the NFL this past season. His explosion and agility metrics are not nearly as outstanding, but in terms of straight-line speed, Ringo is unmatched.

Where he struggles, analysts say, is anticipating routes and keeping up with shiftier receivers. He also committed nine penalties in 2022, according to PFF, and had trouble tracking the ball in the air. He simply hasn’t shown an ability to blanket receivers; PFF notes that Ringo got a hand on fewer than 10% of the passes thrown his way.

Where he might appeal to the Ravens is obvious. Besides the rare combination of size and speed, Ringo is only 20 years old, has two years of experience at the top level of college football and is excellent at fighting through blocks and defending the run. That physicality would be a welcome addition to any defense, particularly in Baltimore.

If the Ravens trust their coaching staff to fix Ringo’s deficiencies, he has the traits to grow into a standout player.

After nearly quitting football in high school, cornerback Jakorian Bennett built himself into a legitimate pro prospect with the Terps. (Gail Burton/AP)

Middle: Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett

After nearly quitting football in high school, Bennett built himself into a legitimate pro prospect with the Terps. A standout performance at the NFL scouting combine was the culmination of all that hard work.

The 5-11, 188-pound Bennett ranked second at the combine in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.30 and also ranked top 10 in the vertical (40.5 inches) and broad jump (11 feet, 1 inch). He and Deonte Banks, a projected first-round pick, became the first teammates at the same position to post 95-plus athleticism scores at the same combine over the past two decades, showing just how far the Terps have come under coach Mike Locksley.

Bennett is more than just a feel-good story, though. He allowed only 24 catches for 309 yards on 54 targets last season and earned Duke’s Mayo Bowl Most Valuable Player honors after intercepting a pass and breaking up another. He’s been praised for his ability to challenge receivers at the catch point, recording 27 passes defended over the past two seasons.

Where Bennett struggles is with drops and penalties. He dropped three would-be interceptions in 2022 and was penalized 13 times over the past two seasons, according to PFF. Analysts also knock his anticipation and ability to stick with receivers in press coverage.

Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson earned praise for his performance both on and off the field at the Senior Bowl, impressing scouts and coaches with his positive attitude and veteran acumen. (Butch Dill/AP)

Late: Virginia’s Anthony Johnson

Johnson has reportedly taken a predraft visit with the Ravens, which speaks to the team’s interest in him.

After four years at Louisville, the 6-2, 205-pound Johnson transferred to Virginia, where he became a two-year starter. He broke out in 2022, recording 51 tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions to earn first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. Johnson’s 1.4 passes defended per game ranked seventh nationally last season, and he graded as the 40th-best cornerback in the country, according to PFF.

Johnson earned praise for his performance both on and off the field at the Senior Bowl, impressing scouts and coaches with his positive attitude and veteran acumen. He played for six defensive coordinators and six position coaches throughout his college career, exposing him to different schemes and concepts. According to The Daily Progress, Johnson said NFL scouts and coaches he’s talked to have compared his size and playing habits to that of former Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman.

Despite his quality resume, Johnson is considered a late-round prospect because of his lackluster athletic testing numbers and inconsistency in coverage. Analysts say he struggles with change of direction and keeping up with deep targets and lacks the desired physicality and tackling ability in run support.

