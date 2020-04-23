Previewing the Ravens’ NFL draft, from A to Z

But the notion reinforced just how costly it would be for the Ravens to trade up from their current slot. According to the time-honored draft pick value chart devised by former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, the Ravens could move no higher than No. 6 overall if they packaged all nine of their 2020 draft picks. If they wanted to trade up with the pick-needy San Francisco 49ers to No. 13 overall, DeCosta would have to find a middle ground between sending his first-round pick and two second-round picks (too rich) and sending his first-round pick and top second-round pick (too cheap).