Previewing the Ravens’ NFL draft, from A to Z

The most interesting event on a barren sports calendar has finally arrived, so it’s only fitting that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all 32 first-round picks of Thursday’s draft from the basement of his New York home.
Unconventional drafts, as they say, call for unconventional previews. Find your most comfortable pair of sweatpants, finish baking that last loaf of sourdough bread and dig into an alphabetical primer on one of the most intriguing Ravens drafts in years.
Accuracy. Mock drafts are fun. They get clicks. They raise interesting questions. But 99.9% of them are about as useful as your average season-ticket holder trying to lead an NFL offense. The most accurate mock draft last year, as determined by mock draft tracker The Huddle Report, belonged to then-NBC Sports Washington reporter Ben Standig. His first-round projection got 27 of 32 selections correct — but only 11 were exact matches.
Burrow. LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is the Cincinnati Bengals’ presumptive top overall pick. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine in February that he’s “one of the best quarterbacks we’ve seen in a long time.” But the 21st century has generally not smiled on No. 1 quarterbacks for long.
Cam Newton (2011) was named league Most Valuable Player, made it to the Super Bowl, then watched his body fall apart. Andrew Luck (2012) called it quits on a brilliant but injury-plagued career last year. Carson Palmer (2003) and Alex Smith (2005) have both made three Pro Bowls — and won a combined three playoff games. Michael Vick (2001) was a thrill to watch, but his off-field problems and inconsistent accuracy held him back.
Sam Bradford (2010), Jameis Winston (2015), Jared Goff (2016) and Baker Mayfield (2018) have had their highs and lows. David Carr (2002) and Jamarcus Russell (2007) went bust pretty quickly. Kyler Murray was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last year, but history is daunting.
Center. Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari showed last season that undrafted centers can more than hold their own inside. But pedigree at the position matters, more often than not. Five of the past six centers to earn Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors were first-round picks: Jason Kelce, Travis Frederick, Ryan Kalil, Maurkice Pouncey and Nick Mangold. The lone exception, Max Unger, went in the second round.
D’Alessandris. Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris (aka Joe D.) has been something of a secret weapon in Baltimore. Last season, tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. earned their first Pro Bowl nods in their fourth and second NFL seasons, respectively. Matt Skura continued his development into a well-rounded center. Bradley Bozeman graded out as one of Pro Football Focus’ top second-year guards. Patrick Mekari had never even played center before his rookie season, but he impressed after Skura went down.
The Ravens’ best-player-available approach in the draft is well established, but the team’s recent offensive line development raises an interesting question: Is there more value in taking a higher-rated lineman in the early rounds or a lower-rated lineman in the later rounds before handing him off to D'Alessandris and Co.?
Expensive. DeCosta joked earlier this month that if Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, one of the most complete pass-rush prospects in recent history, started to slip in the draft, the Ravens would do what they could to trade up and grab him. Of course, it’ll never happen; Young probably won’t get past the Washington Redskins at No. 2.
But the notion reinforced just how costly it would be for the Ravens to trade up from their current slot. According to the time-honored draft pick value chart devised by former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, the Ravens could move no higher than No. 6 overall if they packaged all nine of their 2020 draft picks. If they wanted to trade up with the pick-needy San Francisco 49ers to No. 13 overall, DeCosta would have to find a middle ground between sending his first-round pick and two second-round picks (too rich) and sending his first-round pick and top second-round pick (too cheap).
Trading up in the second round is more pragmatic. If the Ravens wanted to jump from No. 55 overall to, say, No. 40, adding their top third-round pick to the trade package might be enough.
Franchise-tagged. A reminder for those wondering about Matthew Judon’s viability in trade scenarios: The Pro Bowl outside linebacker has the leverage here. If the Ravens want to trade Judon, he must first sign the franchise tag. And he won’t do that unless another team has agreed to sign him to a long-term deal worth many millions of dollars. (The Ravens’ one-year tender offer, a notable benchmark, is worth $15.8 million.)
Generous. The NFL is ramping up its Draft-A-Thon fundraiser Thursday, a massive campaign aimed at helping coronavirus relief efforts. Donations can be made at NFL.com/RELIEF, and there’s also a text-to-donate option. Funds raised during Draft-A-Thon will help support six national nonprofit organizations and their COVID-19 relief efforts.
Harbaugh. With defensive tackle Willie Henry cut last preseason and defensive end Chris Wormley traded last month, the Ravens currently have no Michigan products on their roster. The last time they played a season without a Wolverine was 2015 — Jim Harbaugh’s first year in charge of the prestigious program.
Good thing, then, that some of the program’s top prospects are at positions of need for the Ravens: center Cesar Ruiz, edge rusher Josh Uche, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and guard Ben Bredeson, among others. If John Harbaugh has any lingering questions for his brother, he will no doubt pepper him with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.
Injury. Concerns over Michael Brockers’ ankle injury kept the Ravens from finalizing a free-agent contract amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the deal for the defensive lineman eventually fell through. With team officials unable to travel for medical rechecks, there could be more variance than usual in where prospects with lingering injuries fall on draft boards.
Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said he trusts his scouts to get the necessary information. That could be good news or bad news for top prospects at positions of need, notably Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (core muscle), Notre Dame edge rusher Julian Okwara (leg), South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (foot) and Fresno State guard Netane Muti (foot).
Jeudy. Quarterback Lamar Jackson said Tuesday that he was considering going to fellow South Florida native and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s draft party Thursday. When a report Tuesday cast doubt on the health of the first-round prospect’s left knee, Ravens fans were quick to connect the dots and imagine a Jackson-to-Jeudy future.
So much for that. Earlier this month, Dr. Lyle Cain wrote a letter to all 32 teams in which he said he expects Jeudy to "progress throughout his professional career without any limitations."
Kicker. Twelve kickers have been drafted since 2013, the year after the Ravens brought an undrafted kicker from Texas named Justin Tucker to training camp.
Only four of those 12 picks converted over 80% of their field-goal attempts last season: the Cleveland Browns' Austin Seibert, Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott, Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butker and Arizona Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez. A handful of others are out of the league altogether.
Tucker, meanwhile, is coming off his fourth straight season of at least 89% accuracy.
LSU. The Ravens have selected 201 players over 24 drafts. They’ve found stars at college football bluebloods — Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma — and backwaters — Delaware, Southern Mississippi, Missouri Southern.
Somehow, they’ve never drafted a player from LSU. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen could be the first. He joked at the combine that he knows that, too.
Midnight. With the potential complications of the NFL’s first virtual draft — hacking concerns, IT nightmares, Jets general manager Joe Douglas trying to pick players the Ravens have already taken — it might be a long Thursday night.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery at No. 28 overall last year at about 11:26 p.m. It would be a pleasant surprise if the Ravens, or whichever team’s there, get the No. 28 pick finalized any sooner.
Narrative. What theme, if any, will emerge from this week’s Ravens draft? Last year, the team focused on surrounding Jackson with speed. Wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin, running back Justice Hill, even quarterback Trace McSorley — they all could run.
Some possible narratives for 2020: This is the draft that shows the Ravens’ commitment to a more balanced offense. Or the draft that starts to usher in a younger foundation along the defensive line. Or the draft where DeCosta keeps on trading and trading until he indeed gets his desired dozen or so picks.
Orr. A rare spinal condition forced Ravens inside linebacker Zach Orr to retire after a standout 2016 season. But there’s a chance Orr, now a coaching analyst in Baltimore, could pass the torch on to his brother. The Ravens need linebackers, and Chris Orr had a strong senior season at Wisconsin (78 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11½ sacks). He could be a Day 3 target or priority undrafted free agent.
Prospect. According to DeCosta, the Ravens have about 185 draftable players on their big board. At one point last spring, he said there were about 180 viable prospects in the 2019 class; closer to the draft, he said there were about 205. In years past, the team’s had far fewer on its board, but the average is about 150.
After a predraft process mostly stripped of Pro Days, DeCosta’s 185-player big board speaks volumes: This is a deep class.
Quarantine. With social-distancing guidelines keeping Ravens officials, coaches and scouts from the team’s war room, DeCosta is making do from his home office. His setup for the draft is impressive: six screens within arm’s reach; a TV, tuned into ESPN; a newly installed “trade line” telephone; and a league-mandated camera, to monitor the proceedings.
Also on his desk Wednesday were two books: Niccolo Machiavelli’s “The Prince and The Discourses,” a collection notable for its look at how to acquire and maintain power, and Kevin Kerrane’s “Dollar Sign on the Muscle: The World of Baseball Scouting.” It’s about, you guessed it, baseball scouting.
Receiver. Throw a dart at a list of the draft’s top prospects, and chances are that you’ll land on a wide receiver. DeCosta said there’s “probably 25 draftable wideouts in this draft.” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former Ravens scout, had 23 receivers in his final top-150 rankings, including 18 among his top 100. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had nine receivers in his top 50.
The class’ top four receivers are expected to be snatched up well before the late 20s. After that, it’s anyone’s guess as to how supply drives demand. Will it be a steady trickle of receivers through the next two rounds? An early run? A late surge? DeCosta said there’s a “really good chance” to find an eventual starting receiver in the fifth round this year, but the smart money is on the Ravens taking one earlier.
Salary. The Ravens, like the rest of the NFL, don’t yet know what this year’s rookie salary cap will be. But they should have a good idea of how rookie spending will affect their overall salary cap picture.
Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, only a team’s top 51 salary cap numbers, other guaranteed bonuses and dead-money costs count against its cap. Because rookies generally earn less than veterans, only a handful will make the team’s top-51 figures. The total cap charge for the class is expected to be about $3 million, leaving the team with about $8 million in space.
Trade. The Ravens have made a first-round trade in three of the eight drafts since 2012, when DeCosta was promoted to assistant general manager. In 2012, the Ravens traded out of the first round, from No. 29 overall to No. 35. In 2018, they traded back twice, bouncing from No. 16 to No. 22 to No. 25, then traded up into the first round to also acquire No. 32. Last year, they traded down from No. 22 to No. 25.
When DeCosta says he wants to acquire double-digit picks in every draft, it’s hard not to believe him.
Undrafted. While the Pittsburgh Steelers have populated their 90-man roster with XFL castaways this offseason, the Ravens have signed only the homegrown players and free agents they’ve deemed necessary. They enter the draft with 57 players under contract, the fewest of any NFL team. Considering its nine draft picks, the team could have an undrafted-free-agent class of nearly two dozen.
The front office is well positioned to assemble a strong group. There’s an attraction to playing on a Super Bowl contender. There’s also a track record of success, with an undrafted player making the Ravens’ season-opening roster for 16 straight seasons. With only one pick after the fifth round, team officials can turn their focus to calling agents, trying to lock down the next Mekari or Tucker.
Versatility. It’s clear the Ravens value defensive flexibility. Not many coordinators would dare to have a safety like Chuck Clark line up in the box as often as he did last season. Or drop an outside linebacker like Matthew Judon into coverage as often as he did. Or blitz a cornerback like Marlon Humphrey as often as he did. But that’s what makes Don “Wink” Martindale and this defense unique.
Offensively, this draft could shed light on how much coordinator Greg Roman values versatility. The Ravens don’t have any running backs they can credibly line up as an outside receiver. They also don’t have any wide receivers they can weaponize in the running game — other than Brown, that is, and there’s still a minor risk of injury there.
This draft has a handful of Day 2 prospects who’ve no doubt captured the imagination of play-callers. Would someone like Shenault, Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. or Memphis’ Antonio Gibson fit any better in Baltimore than they would elsewhere?
Wonderlic. Even as teams arrive at each passing draft with more information than they’ve ever had access to, NFL prospects are still subject to the same old test of their cognitive ability and problem-solving aptitude. As Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found out, a low Wonderlic score can land you in headlines.
But it’s only so predictive of NFL success. Jackson reportedly scored a 13 ahead of the 2018 draft, below the average mark of 20 for football players. He’s given no one in Baltimore any reason to doubt his decision-making.
X-factor. When considering potential trade partners, don’t overlook DeCosta’s relationships around the league. There’s a contingent of former Ravens officials working for the Jets, headed by Douglas. Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, who met DeCosta early in his career as a competing scout, oversaw the deal that sent defensive end Calais Campbell to Baltimore. Arizona Cardinals senior personnel executive Terry McDonough became close with DeCosta when both worked in the Ravens’ scouting department.
Even the Patriots might be in the mix. When Bill Belichick was coaching the Browns in the 1990s, Ozzie Newsome had front-office duties there in Cleveland. And when the Ravens shopped offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor around before last season, they found a taker in New England.
Yanda. The Ravens lost their stalwart right guard this offseason to a well-deserved retirement. Thirteen NFL seasons, eight Pro Bowls, zero you-know-whats given. Harbaugh called him “irreplaceable,” a “force multiplier” who made everyone on the offensive line better.
On Tuesday, Jackson was asked what he’d like to see the Ravens do in the draft. “Get the guys we need.” Then he pointed to Yanda. “We need a replacement for Marshal,” Jackson said. “Marshal was that guy — first-ballot Hall of Famer. We need a guy for him.” Easier said than done.
Zoom. If you’re hacking into a team’s dedicated draft channel, remember to mute the microphone on the video conference. Don’t let your dog’s mailman-related agitation keep you from knowing what fifth-round lineman is getting picked a few minutes before your friends do.