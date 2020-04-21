As Ravens seek stars in draft, they could find value (and maybe future starters) with these six prospects

The Heisman Trophy buzz quickly faded. After Arizona hired Kevin Sumlin and traded its spread offense for a pro-style scheme in 2018, Tate never made the leap that Lamar Jackson did at Louisville. Tate’s yards per attempt fell each of the next two seasons. His running production plummeted. Injuries limited him. In Baltimore, the run-heavy Ravens already have a reliable backup in Robert Griffin III and potential challenger in Trace McSorley. But neither can move like the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Tate, and DeCosta might not even have to spend a draft pick to get him. He’d at least make preseason games more interesting.