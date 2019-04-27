The Ravens have five NFL draft picks remaining. Here's how they can use them.

After two long nights, two trades (one down, one up) and three rounds, the Ravens enter the final day of the NFL draft with three well-received picks already down and five more selections still to go.

After taking Louisiana Tech edge rusher Jaylon Ferguson at No. 85 overall Friday and pairing Notre Dame’s Miles Boykin, their pick at No. 93, with Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown, their first-round pick, at wide receiver, two of the Ravens' weakest positions are well tended to. The rest of the roster is up next.

General manager Eric DeCosta could always add another edge rusher Saturday, just as he could take a flier on a quarterback in the later rounds. But with somewhat pressing needs at interior offensive line and inside linebacker, and more depth always welcome in the secondary, here’s whom they they could target in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

Fourth round (Nos. 113, 123, 127)

Interior offensive line: Ohio State’s Michael Jordan has prototypical size (6 feet 6, 312 pounds) but is still growing into his big body. He started as a true freshman for the Buckeyes, earned All-Big Ten honors at guard as a sophomore and did so again as a junior after moving to center.

Inside linebacker: Notre Dame's Drue Tranquill was a two-time captain for the Fighting Irish who produced as both a safety and, later, as a linebacker. He plays with strength, toughness and intensity but has torn the ACL in both his left and right knee.

Secondary: Penn State’s Amani Oruwariye has the frame (6-2, 205 pounds) to play the kind of press coverage at cornerback that the Ravens favor. He had seven interceptions over his junior and senior seasons but can be slow to accelerate in coverage.

Fifth round (No. 160)

Interior offensive line: Alabama's Ross Pierschbacher earned All-America honors last season after moving from left guard to center. A starter since his freshman year, he could succeed in the Ravens' run schemes with his technique and fluidity, but he lacks ideal power.

Inside linebacker: Southern California’s Cameron Smith was a two-time captain for the Trojans who earned All-Pac-12 honors in each of his three final seasons. Far from an overpowering athlete, he could nonetheless be a strong and steady presence inside.

Secondary: Miami's Jaquan Johnson was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection at safety who once sparked a comeback win at halftime by delivering an “Ed Reed kind of speech.” He makes up for less-than-ideal speed and size with physical play and reliable coverage.

Sixth round (No. 197)

Interior offensive line: Georgia's Lamont Gaillard was a former defensive lineman who developed into a three-year starter and first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection at center last season. He plays with grit and intelligence but can be overmatched athletically.

Inside linebacker: Minnesota's Blake Cashman walked on to the team as a true freshman and left as an All-Big Ten selection after leading the Golden Gophers in tackles. He has the tenacity to carve out a role on special teams, but his athletic limitations make him a low-ceiling prospect.

Secondary: Northwestern's Montre Hartage had 13 pass breakups in 12 games last season and finished with nine interceptions over his career. He has only decent athleticism, but solid footwork and instincts could be his ticket to an NFL defensive backfield.

