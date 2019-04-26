Ravens first-round pick Marquise Brown isn't big, but good luck catching him

Marquise Brown was not merely small. He was painfully thin, a Lilliputian in a land of mammoths.

The first-round NFL grade? The spectacular touchdown hook-ups with two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks? The "Hollywood" nickname bestowed by a famous announcer?

A few years ago, those notions would have prompted guffaws from even the staunchest supporters of the then-130-pound stick figure. The first round of the NFL draft is inevitably stocked with athletes who've been the biggest and most acclaimed since they were 10 years old. That was not Marquise Brown.

Which helps explain the tears that streamed down his face Thursday night after the Ravens drafted him No. 25 overall. He had made the fantasy real.

“I told myself, ‘I’m not going to cry,’ ” Brown said Friday, wearing a sharply tailored blue suit for his introductory news conference at the Ravens’ headquarters in Owings Mills. “I don’t know how I let it happen, but it was a testament to everything I’ve been through. It was a lot of hard work, and I know this is just the beginning.”

Brown, 21, is an unusually important pick for the Ravens. If he's as thrilling as many project, he could reverse the franchise's tortured history with wide receivers and provide a vital lifeline in the development of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. He could also go down as an early jewel on the resume of first-year general manager Eric DeCosta.

“You’re my first pick as a GM, so you and I are going to be joined at the hip,” DeCosta told him Thursday night when he phoned to tell Brown he was about to become a Raven. “We’re in this together.”

DeCosta promised to take big swings as he sought a game-breaking receiver, and he made good on his word by selecting Brown. The former Oklahoma star ranked among the fastest, most productive playmakers in college football last year, but at 5 feet 9 and 166 pounds, he would redefine the accepted physical parameters for a star receiver in the NFL. Even his cousin, Antonio Brown — no giant at 5-10 and 181 pounds — is noticeably bulkier.

Brown’s statistics at Oklahoma portray the dilemma. According to Pro Football Focus, he got open more than any top receiver in college football over the past two seasons and forced more missed tackles in 2018 than all but one of his fellow receiver prospects in this year’s draft. But he made just three contested catches last season, least among the highly rated receivers. Skeptics ask how such a player will perform in the NFL, where defensive backs are larger and harder to escape.

Take a look back at every Ravens first-round draft pick since the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1996.

Of course, Brown has heard concerns about his stature since pee-wee football. He’s always been small.

His mother, Shannon James, endured a harrowing pregnancy as high blood pressure and kidney troubles forced her into months of hospitalized bedrest. When Brown was born two weeks early, he weighed just 5 pounds, 6 ounces but was mercifully healthy.

“He was a miracle baby,” said James, who was with her son Friday.

The family’s struggles had only begun; James continued to battle kidney failure as she raised her son and his older sister, Shanice Brown, in a single-parent household. She spent years on dialysis, and her illness prevented her from working consistently. But with help from her parents, the family stuck together.

Those years helped toughen Brown for his own trials to come, when he’d walk 30 minutes each way to his job operating the “Full Throttle” roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain, just so he could cover basic expenses while catching passes for a California junior college.

“Everything was basically like training,” James said.

Brown has hyperbolic Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson to thank for his nickname, which carries a pleasant irony given the difficulty of his ascent. It's not a comment on his ego or his outsized dreams but a play on the name of his hometown in South Florida. Johnson blurted it out as he watched Brown catch a pass in front of a Kansas State defender, spin away and streak toward the end zone.

Brown has embraced the moniker, hoping people from his city will be lifted by the possibilities he represents. Hollywood, Fla., tucked between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, carries little of the glitz associated with its California counterpart.

Brown adored football from the time he donned his first Dan Marino jersey at age 2, and his rare speed was plenty evident at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Hollywood. But he was just so small. He also, by his own admission, lagged in preparations for the ACT, so recruiters did not know if he’d be academically eligible at the start of his college career. At one point, he announced his commitment to Utah State, but because of the academic questions, that opportunity evaporated.

As Brown’s classmates began their college careers in the fall of 2015, he remained home, running through self-devised cone drills and searching for someone to give him a chance.

Ted Iacenda, the head coach at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita Calif., wasn’t sure what to expect when he watched footage of Brown on the recommendation of another recruit.

“It was like, ‘OK, he’s little, but he’s got a burst,’ ” he recalled. “I did not think I was watching a first-round draft pick when I was watching his film.”