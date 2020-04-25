Ravens add another top inside linebacker, taking Ohio State’s Malik Harrison in third round

Almost exactly 24 hours after taking LSU star Patrick Queen in the first round of the NFL draft, the Ravens found him a partner at inside linebacker: Ohio State’s Malik Harrison.
The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Harrison, the Ravens’ third third-round selection and No. 98 overall pick, projects as a strong-side inside linebacker, which would allow Queen to play his more natural weak-side position.
As a senior, he finished with 75 tackles (16½ for loss), 4½ sacks and four pass breakups in 14 starts for the Buckeyes. As a junior, he tied for first on Ohio State in tackles (81), including 8½ tackles for loss and 2½ sacks, and added an interception.
Harrison posted impressive numbers at the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.66-second 40-yard dash and 36-inch vertical jump. While he should challenge L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka and Jake Ryan for snaps, he’ll likely start his career as a two-down linebacker best suited for stopping the run. He’s a hard-hitting enforcer who’s unafraid to take on blocks.