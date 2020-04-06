Ravens draft preview: Patrick Queen, Kenneth Murray or someone else at inside linebacker?

Equally important is figuring out how to get that high-impact linebacker. It could be as simple as waiting. When the first round reaches the Ravens’ No. 28 overall pick, it’s possible that both LSU’s Patrick Queen and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, the draft’s top two prospects at the position after Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, could still be on the board. With nine picks overall, general manager Eric DeCosta has the draft capital to move up. If the Ravens’ draft board falls their way, he might even trade down.