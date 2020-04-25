Ravens use fifth-round pick from Kaare Vedvik trade to draft Texas Tech DT Broderick Washington Jr.

The Ravens took their second defensive lineman of the NFL draft Saturday, taking Texas Tech’s Broderick Washington in the fifth round.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Washington, the No. 170 overall pick, was a three-year starter and two-time team captain for the Red Raiders. As a senior, he earned All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention for the third time after posting 39 tackles (5½ for loss), 2½ sacks and two passes defended.
Washington played more than 75% of his snaps lined up over or outside an offensive tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus. But with his power and limited pass-rush skill set, he likely projects as a rotational piece inside behind defensive tackle Brandon Williams.
Washington is the fourth defensive lineman the Ravens have added this offseason. They also signed Derek Wolfe, traded for Calais Campbell and on Friday drafted Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike in the third round. With Wolfe, Campbell and Williams all over 30 years old, the Ravens needed to reinforce the position with young depth.
The Ravens had acquired the No. 170 overall pick from the Vikings last summer in exchange for kicker-punter Kaare Vedvik, who struggled in Minnesota’s preseason games and failed to make its 53-man roster.
With their first pick Saturday, the Ravens took Michigan guard Ben Bredeson in the fourth round. They have one seventh-round pick remaining (No. 225 overall).