Instant analysis of the Ravens' selections during day two of the NFL draft

Third round (No. 85 overall)

Childs Walker: The Ravens had to wait more than three hours to make their first selection of day two, but as it turned out, they had plenty of options at their positions of need. Eric DeCosta has praised the depth of this draft class all along, and he was proven out when the Ravens picked a highly productive pass rusher in Jaylon Ferguson with the 85th overall pick. The 6-foot-5 Ferguson should immediately help the Ravens mitigate the losses of Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith.

Mike Preston: The Ravens wanted and needed to add a pass rusher so they took Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson with the No. 85 overall pick in the third round. Ferguson used a lot of power to bulrush opponents in college but that doesn't always transfer to the NFL. He'll have to learn more moves but he has the speed and desire to be successful if he wants to work.