Instant analysis of the Ravens' selections during day three of the NFL draft

Fourth round (No. 113 overall), Justice Hill, running back, Oklahoma State

Childs Walker: The Ravens didn’t absolutely have to add a running back in this draft, but they clearly wanted a dash of speed to go with the power of Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon. They found it with their first of three fourth-round picks, adding Justice Hill of Oklahoma State. Hill was one of the fastest backs in this draft class and excels at picking up yards after contact. He will diversify the team’s running attack around Lamar Jackson.

Mike Preston: Justice Hill will be a nice change-of-pace back for the Ravens. He is small and has speed on the outside. He can make explosive plays the Ravens have lacked in recent years. Hill isn't dominant, and besides speed he could make the roster as a receiver out of the backfield.

Fourth round (No. 123 overall), Ben Powers, guard, Oklahoma

Childs Walker: We knew the Ravens were hunting for help on the interior offensive line, and they finally pulled the trigger on Oklahoma guard Ben Powers with their second of three fourth-round picks. They have experience with OU linemen, and Powers was solid last season, making first-team All-Big 12. He might not be the most fluid athlete, but he’s an intense, experienced player who could compete for playing time right away at the team’s unsettled left guard spot.

Mike Preston: The Ravens finally started drafting offensive linemen. Ben Powers is a good pickup, as he does well when he gets his hands on you and moves his feet. His strength appears to be pass blocking, but Powers is stiff. I'd like to see a little more athleticism and flexibility out of a guard.

Fourth round (No. 127 overall), Iman Marshall, cornerback, USC