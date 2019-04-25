NFL draft portal: First round off to expected start with QB Kyler Murray going No. 1 to Cardinals

Welcome to The Baltimore Sun’s NFL draft portal. Check back here throughout the night for news and analysis as teams make their selections in Nashville, Tenn. The Ravens pick No. 22 overall.

Murray goes No. 1

The Arizona Cardinals ultimately did what most analysts projected them to do, picking quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, just a year after they took another quarterback, Josh Rosen, 10th overall.

The Murray-to-Arizona scuttlebutt gained steam at the NFL scouting combine in February, but intrigue remained until the Cardinals turned in their draft card, with reports swirling that they’d also negotiated with the agents of Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Some will say the Cardinals should have traded down and selected one of the many gifted defensive linemen in this year’s class. But if Arizona’s new coach, Kliff Kingsbury, believes Murray can be a franchise quarterback in his offense, the team had to make this pick, Rosen or no Rosen. There’s no greater advantage in the modern NFL than having a great quarterback on a rookie contract. We saw it with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes last season. The Ravens hope they’re set up for a similar run with Lamar Jackson. It’s worth a significant risk to take a shot at that rare payoff.

It’s also a terrific story for the NFL. Imagine a team making this kind of investment in a 5-foot-10 quarterback — even one who snatched the Heisman Trophy in his lone season as a starter at Oklahoma — five years ago. Coaches and general managers have become far more open-minded as they look for the next improvisational genius in the mold of Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers. That’s a good thing for fans of varied, exciting football. Even if Murray doesn’t work out, it will be thrilling to watch him try for the next several seasons.

Baltimore fans could get an early look at the newest No. 1 pick, with the Cardinals coming to town in Week 2 of the 2019 season.

