Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has spent his whole career hustling for chance to author his own draft story

Here’s how much Eric DeCosta cares about the NFL draft.

A few years back, during the Ravens’ all-day scouting preparations, he used a 15-minute break to meet Kevin Byrne, the team’s executive vice president of public and community relations, for a brisk game of racquetball.

Almost immediately, DeCosta hit the ground stomach-first and muttered, “I think I tore my Achilles.”

Ravens trainer Mark Smith quickly confirmed the diagnosis and said DeCosta should proceed to a doctor’s office. “Look,” DeCosta told Byrne, “can you just find Ozzie [Newsome] and ask him if he could delay the meeting ’til 1:30?”

He then ordered Smith to stick his foot in a tub of ice so he could essentially freeze it for the duration of the afternoon draft meeting. He had a cast put on that evening and was back for another round of meetings the next morning.

“But he did ask for a 15-minute delay,” Byrne said with a chuckle.

The episode spoke volumes about DeCosta’s abnormal competitiveness and commitment, which helped him rise from an entry-level scouting position to become Newsome’s successor atop the Ravens’ football operation. But those who know DeCosta best say there’s far more to the 48-year-old general manager than workaholic grit.

They describe a former Colby College English major who has thought deeply about the story he’ll craft for the franchise’s next era but who insists on maintaining an informal work environment peppered with practical jokes and “Game of Thrones” banter. They describe a self-deprecating New Englander whose probing curiosity matches that of the team’s billionaire owner, Steve Bisciotti.

DeCosta has been the Ravens’ general manager in waiting for more than a decade and has held the actual job since January. But if the opening of free agency was his test screening for fans, the April 25-27 draft will serve as the gala debut for his regime. The draft was the forum where Newsome put his boldest stamp on the franchise. And those who’ve spent years working with or observing both men say Newsome and DeCosta are so tightly bound that there will be no sweeping stylistic or philosophical shift in the way the Ravens pick players.

“I think the perfect word is seamless,” longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “He’s had the experience of being in that room and watching how Ozzie takes over a room — building a consensus, but you have to make the final call. … Building that strong consensus with great football minds is what has allowed Ozzie to have the success he’s had, and I think Eric obviously understands that very well. The Ravens should be in great hands.”

DeCosta will tell you he remains a scout at heart. Ravens senior personnel assistant George Kokinis, who goes back to 1996 with DeCosta, has noticed that ever since his friend became the team’s general manager, he has arrived to work hours earlier so he can watch film uninterrupted before administrative demands consume his day.

“He views himself as a scout first, even though his overall knowledge of football is broad and impressive,” Newsome said. “Hall of Famers like Ron Wolf, Bill Polian and now Gil Brandt view themselves as scouts first. Probably 90 percent of GMs right now have a deep scouting background. … It helps Eric lead our group. They know he understands the world of scouting. He was in the trenches for many years. He has been in the Hampton Inns in Nowhere, Iowa, and Mississippi.”

DeCosta has aspired to run a professional football team since he was 6 years old, an age when most of us want to be quarterbacks, astronauts or gallivanting archaeologists. He recalls attaching his allegiance to the Dallas Cowboys in the run-up the 1978 Super Bowl because he was fascinated with the way Brandt, Tex Schramm and Tom Landry built “America’s Team.” Those behind-the-scenes masters, more than Tony Dorsett and Roger Staubach, were his heroes.

Eric DeCosta, left, and Ozzie Newsome ahead of the 2010 NFL draft.

The self-described overachiever and worrier had to enter professional football from a side angle, because he lacked the athletic skill to play for an elite college program, much less in the NFL.

After he finished his career as an undersized, relentless linebacker at Division III Colby, DeCosta worked as a coaching intern as a graduate student at Trinity College and fired off front-office applications to all 32 NFL teams. Thirty responded with rejection letters, which remain in DeCosta’s desk drawer as a reminder of his scrappy origins. But he got his foot in the door as a training camp intern with the Washington Redskins in 1995.

His work there led to a positive recommendation with the Cleveland Browns, who were about to move to Baltimore, where DeCosta would begin his career as a jack of all trades for a team that did not even have a logo when he arrived.

“I remember picking him up [for his interview],” Kokinis said with a laugh. “We’ll just say he’s wearing a lot better clothes now.”

The Ravens were a smaller organization then, and even as a 25-year-old with a nothing resume, DeCosta found his way into the “barber shop,” a space where Newsome talked football with colleagues such as James “Shack” Harris, Phil Savage, John Wooten, Brian Billick and Marvin Lewis.

“Eric would write things on the board to take notes,” Newsome recalled. “He knew his place in there, but he also added a good nugget every now and then. Eric started separating himself from the other young guys.”

He did it in part with unusual displays of will. Kokinis recalled a balmy spring day when a young DeCosta donned a rubber top and ran past the point of vomiting to meet a time goal Newsome had tossed out for their daily jog.

“It was like, ‘All right, I guess you are ready for the grind of the NFL,’ ” Kokinis said.

DeCosta didn’t mind taking coach Ted Marchibroda’s car for a tune-up (keeping the change for a bit of side income) or holding his headset on the sideline. He’d greet players at the airport and ferry them to doctor’s appointments. He took to heart the advice of offensive line coach Kirk Ferentz, who told him to never worry about his next job when he could excel at the one he had.

“The biggest thing I noticed about Eric is that he seemed to be everywhere,” Ravens senior vice president of football administration Pat Moriarty remembered. “It was like there were maybe three or four Eric DeCostas. But not only that — the people he was reporting to, senior people, had this immediate respect for him.”