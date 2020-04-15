Ravens draft preview: Two very different edge rushers emerge as potential first-round targets

Even if the Ravens don’t add another edge rusher through free agency — and there’s a handful of viable options still out there, from Markus Golden to Ezekiel Ansah to Pernell McPhee — they will certainly add at least one through the draft. Do they need their next Judon or Za’Darius Smith as much as they need their next C.J. Mosley or Marshal Yanda? Not yet, no. But it would be surprising if they wait to address the position next week.